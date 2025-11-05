Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dylan Dreyer is reflecting upon her split from her husband of 12 years, Brian Fichera.

The Today host, 44, announced on social media in August that she was getting a divorce, noting that she and Fichera had been separated for “a few months.” While the former couple have stayed on good terms, she and their three sons, Cal, nine, Ollie, five, and Rusty, four, moved out of their family apartment in New York City earlier this month and into the suburbs of Long Island.

During Wednesday’s episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, Dreyer opened up about her relationship ending, telling host Jenna Bush Hager that while everyone has their own reasons for getting a divorce, there was “something freeing” about her split, for both her and Fichera.

“Whatever broke in a marriage, you could either fix it if you can, and ideally you would, and you try, and you try to fix things. Or you accept that it’s broken and you take this new step forward,” Dreyer explained. “So there was something we couldn’t fix.”

However, she said that things are better for her and Fichera now that they have “reframed” their relationship.

open image in gallery Dylan Dreyer says there was ‘something freeing’ about her split from Brian Fichera ( Getty )

open image in gallery Dylan Dreyer and her kids haved moved to a house on Long Island ( dylandreyernbc/ Instagram )

“We are no longer husband and wife, and all those things that were broken, I don’t hold them against you because we’ve accepted they’re broken,” she explained. “That’s why we’re separated. So now let’s move forward as friends.”

“And I’m not mad at those other things that I was getting mad at before because, just like a friend, you give them a little more grace when you’re not married to it,” she added. “And I can be a better friend than a wife. And now the boys are surrounded by love.”

In September, Dreyer and Fichera sold their New York City apartment after reducing the asking price to $1.99 million, according to Realtor.com. Originally, Dreyer — who previously said the house didn’t have enough space for her family — put it on the market in November 2024 for $2.49 million.

Dreyer issued a heartfelt goodbye to the New York City apartment on Instagram last month, posting a series of photos of her three sons’ bedroom, where they had a triple bunk bed. The post also featured photos of the room before the three boys and after they moved out.

“This room holds a lot of memories and I thank God every day for each and every one of them. ‘A house is made of walls and beams; a home is built of love and dreams.’ — Ralph Waldo Emerson,” Dreyer wrote in the caption. “And the boys have a whole lifetime of love and dreams ahead of them! Just not in a triple bunk bed!”