Dunkin’ fans frustrated as new coffee buckets launch in limited stores — see if yours made the cut
The 48-ounce bucket is sold at locations across Massachusetts and New Hampshire
Dunkin’ Donuts is testing a brand new drink size that has left fans seething with jealousy across America.
The coffee chain chose several New England stores to try out their Beverage Buckets: 48-ounce containers designed to hold cold drinks with a unique lid and straw. Prior to the new menu addition, the largest size offered at Dunkin’ was a 24-ounce extra large.
The coffee buckets start at $8.89 and the refresher option costs $9.49.
Stores across Massachusetts — the birthplace of Dunkin’ — and New Hampshire recently saw the buckets roll out.
While some customers were overjoyed at the idea of the potentially monstrous caffeine intake, other Dunkin’ fans shared their frustration and disappointment in the limited products.
“The discrimination [Connecticut] has faced for not being in the testing group for the Dunkin Bucket will not be forgiven,” one person complained on X. Another wrote, “so extremely jealous of people with that dunkin bucket…i want it to store all my little bits of nonsense.”
A third chimed in: “Yall are sick if you drink this.” Another added, “what do you mean you don't want to drive 5 hours to experience a dunkin bucket with me?”
Below are the confirmed store locations where the buckets are available in Massachusetts, according to customers on social media.
- 175 University Dr. - Amherst, MA 01002
- 214 N Beacon St. - Bright, MA 02135
- 359 S Front St - New Bedford, MA 02740
- 179 Brighton Ave - Allston, MA 02134
- 317 N Pearl St - Brockton, MA 02301
- 137 Teaticket Hwy - Falmouth, MA
- 250 South Main Street - Uxbridge, MA 01569
- 815 S Main St - Bellingham, MA 02019
- 195 Main St - Wilmington, MA 01887
The buckets are also available in three locations in New Hampshire, according to customer reports.
- 2 Dover Rd - Durham, New Hampshire 03824
- 56 Concord Rd - Lee, New Hampshire 03861
- 75 Main St (inside the University of New Hampshire) - Durham, New Hampshire 03824
While some locations have already run out of the buckets, more locations — including Foxborough, Massachusetts — are expected to roll out the new menu item in the coming week.
It is unclear if Dunkin’ plans to expand the buckets to stores in other states, or if and when the buckets will go on the market. The chain did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.
Previously, Dunkin’ utilized buckets for their Halloween Munchkin Buckets, but this is the first time the restaurant is using a cup this big for its drinks.
It comes after Dunkin’ offered a limited edition pink mitten Friday to help customers carry their iced drinks in the cold weather.
