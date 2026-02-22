Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dunkin’ Donuts is testing a brand new drink size that has left fans seething with jealousy across America.

The coffee chain chose several New England stores to try out their Beverage Buckets: 48-ounce containers designed to hold cold drinks with a unique lid and straw. Prior to the new menu addition, the largest size offered at Dunkin’ was a 24-ounce extra large.

The coffee buckets start at $8.89 and the refresher option costs $9.49.

Stores across Massachusetts — the birthplace of Dunkin’ — and New Hampshire recently saw the buckets roll out.

While some customers were overjoyed at the idea of the potentially monstrous caffeine intake, other Dunkin’ fans shared their frustration and disappointment in the limited products.

Dunkin' Donuts is testing a brand new 48-ounce drink container at multiple stores in New England ( Getty Images )

“The discrimination [Connecticut] has faced for not being in the testing group for the Dunkin Bucket will not be forgiven,” one person complained on X. Another wrote, “so extremely jealous of people with that dunkin bucket…i want it to store all my little bits of nonsense.”

A third chimed in: “Yall are sick if you drink this.” Another added, “what do you mean you don't want to drive 5 hours to experience a dunkin bucket with me?”

Below are the confirmed store locations where the buckets are available in Massachusetts, according to customers on social media.

175 University Dr. - Amherst, MA 01002

214 N Beacon St. - Bright, MA 02135

359 S Front St - New Bedford, MA 02740

179 Brighton Ave - Allston, MA 02134

317 N Pearl St - Brockton, MA 02301

137 Teaticket Hwy - Falmouth, MA

250 South Main Street - Uxbridge, MA 01569

815 S Main St - Bellingham, MA 02019

195 Main St - Wilmington, MA 01887

The buckets are also available in three locations in New Hampshire, according to customer reports.

2 Dover Rd - Durham, New Hampshire 03824

56 Concord Rd - Lee, New Hampshire 03861

75 Main St (inside the University of New Hampshire) - Durham, New Hampshire 03824

While some locations have already run out of the buckets, more locations — including Foxborough, Massachusetts — are expected to roll out the new menu item in the coming week.

It is unclear if Dunkin’ plans to expand the buckets to stores in other states, or if and when the buckets will go on the market. The chain did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

Previously, Dunkin’ utilized buckets for their Halloween Munchkin Buckets, but this is the first time the restaurant is using a cup this big for its drinks.

It comes after Dunkin’ offered a limited edition pink mitten Friday to help customers carry their iced drinks in the cold weather.