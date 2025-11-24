The beauty advent calendar that includes $1,328 worth of celebrity-loved products

Dr Barbara Sturm is the woman behind the flawless skin of countless A-listers. Victoria Beckham and Hailey Bieber regularly rave about the brand’s formulas, while Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid are among the dermatologist’s clients (they both love the vampire facial).

But while most Hollywood skincare regimes remain out of reach for most of us, you can buy Dr Sturm’s products for your own bathroom cabinet. From the popular hyaluronic acid and foaming cleanser to the cult glow drops and face cream, the luxury skincare products work to brighten, soothe, and protect against breakouts.

With such a starry client roster, it’s no surprise that Dr Barbara Sturm’s products are premium-priced (think $160 for a serum). But there’s one way you can save up to 60 percent on the skincare formulas: the beauty advent calendar.

A relatively new festive tradition, beauty advent calendars are a curated selection of makeup, skincare, fragrance, haircare, and more. This year’s highlights include Bloomingdale’s and Charlotte Tilbury. But Dr Barbara Sturm’s is also one of the most highly anticipated — and for 2025, it’s worth a huge $1,328.50.

A greatest hits of the brand’s bestselling formulas, the 24-day calendar includes everything from the enzyme cleanser and clarifying serum to the eye cream and niacinamide serum. Whether you’re Christmas shopping for a skincare obsessive or looking for a cost-effective way to sample some of the brand’s top products, here’s everything you need to know about Dr Barbara Sturm’s advent calendar for 2025.

( Dr Barbara Sturm )

Presented in a gloriously festive green velvet box, Dr Barbara Sturm’s advent calendar includes 24 full, deluxe, and travel-size skincare formulas. Worth $1,328 but yours for $560, you’re saving 57 percent on the products inside.

Inside, you’ll discover skincare essentials like the make-up remover, cleanser, eye cream, face cream, and lip balm, as well as pampering staples like the everything eye patches, anti-oxidant body serum, glow cream, and face mask.

The perfect chance to try some of the brand’s cult formulas without committing to a full-size formula, the enzyme cleanser, hyaluronic acid, and clarifying serum are all in the lineup. Plus, you’ll be able to sample Dr Barbara Sturm’s bestselling glow drops in a limited-edition snowflake print bottle.

Boosting its value-for-money, there’s also a men’s face cream for gifting to a partner, a headband for morning and night skincare regimes, and even a cookie cutter and recipe to create a sweet treat shaped like Dr Sturm’s serum bottle (niche, but a nice touch).

Like with all the best beauty advent calendars, plenty of the products can be gifted to loved ones to tick off your Christmas shopping list, be it the anti-aging hand cream or the scented body cream.

I reviewed Bloomingdale’s beauty advent calendar — is it worth $325?