Why Charlotte Tilbury’s beauty advent calendar should be top of your holiday wishlist
The $220 beauty advent calendar is packed with the brand’s viral products
Charlotte Tilbury’s eponymous brand needs little introduction. Launched in 2016, the makeup artist’s roster of viral products includes pillow talk, flawless filter the beauty light wand. No wonder the Charlotte Tilbury beauty advent calendar sells out year after year — and is atop many beauty lovers' holiday wishlists.
Swapping chocolate treats for makeup and skincare staples, beauty advent calendars are a relatively new festive tradition, but one I’m obsessed with. This year’s offering is impressive — whether you opt for Dermstore’s skincare-packed countdown or Bloomingdale’s 24-day beauty advent calendar, you’re in for a treat.
But the one that grabs my attention every year is Charlotte Tilbury’s glamorous countdown. It’s packed full of the brand’s best products, think pillow talk lipsticks alongside mini magic creams. But is it worth $220? I tested every product in the calendar to find out.
Charlotte’s beauty treasure chest
- Worth: $314
- Number of full-size products: 5
- Advent calendar highlights: Lip cheat liner, airbrush setting spray, kohl eyeliner, full-size mascara, two lipsticks
- Available: Now
- Why we love it
- Variety of skincare and makeup
- Five full-size products
- Box can be reused
- Take note
- Expensive for only 12 products
Charlotte Tilbury’s 2025 beauty treasure chest costs $220, but it saves beauty lovers more than $90 across skincare and makeup staples.
The gold box houses 12 bejewelled drawers, complete with a lid that opens to reveal a quote from Charlotte Tilbury herself: “Makeup your destiny and all of your beauty dreams will come true.”
The design is characteristically bold, with celestial-inspired motifs covering the box and star and moon jewels on each drawer, which some will love, but for others might be an acquired taste.
Charlotte Tilbury offers a shorter line-up than most calendars. Whether you choose to count down the two weeks before Christmas or unbox them all under the tree on the big day itself, the starry line-up showcases the best of the beauty brand.
The brand is known for its lip products, from liners to lipsticks. Helping perfect your pout during party season, the calendar includes a full-size lip cheat liner in the cult shade pillow talk. I have to admit some bias here; this is a beauty essential I wear most days to create definition and fullness. But it’s a product I recommend to anyone who will listen.
Another personal favourite is the full-size collagen lip bath lip gloss in the matching pillow talk shade. I love the combination, with the high-shine formula infused with collagen to nourish lips.
Completing the lip line-up, there are two travel-size lipsticks: the new K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in 90s pink (the perfect everyday shade) and walk of no shame (which has a rich berry-red color). Plus, there’s a travel-size liner in the same shade for contouring your lips.
When it comes to eyes, you’re treated to a full-size of the new exagger-eyes mascara — the volume is excellent and it doesn’t leave you with panda-eyes by the end of the day — and the rock n’ kohl eyeliner in barbarella brown, which is foolproof for creating a soft-focus cat eye.
As for skincare, the calendar includes a travel-size pot of the brand’s bestselling magic cream. Not only is it intensely nourishing, but it doubles up as a primer for makeup. There’s also a mini magic serum crystal elixir and a hydration revival cleanser. There’s no denying the travel size is tiny, but it’s a nice introduction if you’re yet to try the brand’s skincare for the first time, and all are great for packing in your case if you’re traveling during the holidays.
Completing your party season full-face of glam, it’s capped off with a travel-size airbrush flawless setting spray. The cult formula is a bestseller for good reason — it sets makeup from morning to night.
Is Charlotte Tilbury’s beauty advent calendar worth it?
Charlotte Tilbury’s beauty advent calendar is a real treat, and would certainly make the perfect gift (so I’d recommend adding it to the top of your wishlist). I appreciated the full-size inclusions of makeup, and I have gotten a lot of wear out of each one. The skincare offering is less exciting, with the three travel-size formulas efficacious but minuscule — my tests found that you’ll probably get through them all in less than a week. However, if you’re a Charlotte Tilbury fan or a makeup obsessive, there is plenty to delight you in December.
How I tested
- Quality: I wanted high-quality products that lived up to their marketing.
- Value for money: Considering the size of each product and the cost of the calendar, I weighed up whether the Charlotte Tilbury line-up offered good value for money. The brand claims you’re saving more than $90 on the contents of the calendar, but does this match up with the products inside?
- Sizes: Similarly, I noted the size of each of the beauty products, assessing whether they were full-size or mini, while considering how long each formula would last beyond the holidays.
- Variety: Despite it not being December yet, I wanted the variety of products to put me in the festive spirit. Each product had to feel like a real treat, whether it was a plumping lip product or an everyday mascara.
