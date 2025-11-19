Why Charlotte Tilbury’s beauty advent calendar should be top of your holiday wishlist

Charlotte Tilbury’s 2025 beauty treasure chest costs $220, but it saves beauty lovers more than $90 across skincare and makeup staples.

The gold box houses 12 bejewelled drawers, complete with a lid that opens to reveal a quote from Charlotte Tilbury herself: “Makeup your destiny and all of your beauty dreams will come true.”

The design is characteristically bold, with celestial-inspired motifs covering the box and star and moon jewels on each drawer, which some will love, but for others might be an acquired taste.

There are five full-size products in the line-up (Daisy Lester/The Independent)

Charlotte Tilbury offers a shorter line-up than most calendars. Whether you choose to count down the two weeks before Christmas or unbox them all under the tree on the big day itself, the starry line-up showcases the best of the beauty brand.

The brand is known for its lip products, from liners to lipsticks. Helping perfect your pout during party season, the calendar includes a full-size lip cheat liner in the cult shade pillow talk. I have to admit some bias here; this is a beauty essential I wear most days to create definition and fullness. But it’s a product I recommend to anyone who will listen.

Another personal favourite is the full-size collagen lip bath lip gloss in the matching pillow talk shade. I love the combination, with the high-shine formula infused with collagen to nourish lips.

Testing the pillow talk shade in the lip liner and gloss (Daisy Lester/The Independent)

Completing the lip line-up, there are two travel-size lipsticks: the new K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in 90s pink (the perfect everyday shade) and walk of no shame (which has a rich berry-red color). Plus, there’s a travel-size liner in the same shade for contouring your lips.

When it comes to eyes, you’re treated to a full-size of the new exagger-eyes mascara — the volume is excellent and it doesn’t leave you with panda-eyes by the end of the day — and the rock n’ kohl eyeliner in barbarella brown, which is foolproof for creating a soft-focus cat eye.

As for skincare, the calendar includes a travel-size pot of the brand’s bestselling magic cream. Not only is it intensely nourishing, but it doubles up as a primer for makeup. There’s also a mini magic serum crystal elixir and a hydration revival cleanser. There’s no denying the travel size is tiny, but it’s a nice introduction if you’re yet to try the brand’s skincare for the first time, and all are great for packing in your case if you’re traveling during the holidays.

Completing your party season full-face of glam, it’s capped off with a travel-size airbrush flawless setting spray. The cult formula is a bestseller for good reason — it sets makeup from morning to night.