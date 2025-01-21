Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Melania Trump has been praised for her custom Hervé Pierre dress, as she shared her first dance with her husband and President of the United States, Donald Trump following his inauguration.

The pair took the stage at the Commander-In-Chief Inaugural Ball on Monday night (January 20), following his inauguration earlier in the day. They did their first dance as the 47th President and First Lady to a cover of Elvis Presley’s song, “An American Trilogy.”

For the occasion, Donald wore a classic tuxedo, while his wife wore a white strapless gown with black line detailing wrapped around it. She paired the look with a matching black choker necklace that had a silver pendant on it.

open image in gallery Trump was wearing a classic tuxedo while his wife was wearing a custom-made dress by her regular designer and stylist ( AFP via Getty Images )

Her dress was made by her personal stylist of eight years, Hervé Pierre, who helped her put together her eye-catching look at the inauguration Monday morning. Pierre also created the dress Melania wore in 2017 to the Inaugural Balls with Donald.

“It is a big honor to have collaborated with the First Lady on the design for her inaugural dress,” he said in a statement shared with Women’s Wear Daily on Monday night. “It was clear that Mrs. Trump was gravitating towards a combination of black and white – true to her own style and vision.”

On X (formerly Twitter), fans have gushed over Melania’s black-and-white look.

open image in gallery Hervé Pierre was the creator of Melania’s outfit. He had made her 2017 inaugural gown as well ( AFP via Getty Images )

“OMG!!! Melania Trump is absolutely Stunning!!!” one wrote. “Absolute perfection in every sense of the word.”

“LOVING Melania’s ball gown!!” another wrote, while a third added: “First Lady Melania Trump is so elegant and beautiful in her ball gown.”

open image in gallery Her outfit consisted of a white strapless gown with black line detailing wrapped around it. She paired the look with a matching black choker necklace that had a silver pendant on it ( AP )

During the couple’s first dance at the Commander-In-Chief Inaugural Ball, they were also joined by Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance. During their dance, Usha wore a strapless, sparkled navy blue gown, while her husband wore a black tuxedo.

open image in gallery The first lady looks on as her husband gives his latest speech in a packed day ( AP )

After their dances, the two couples each danced with different members of the military. The occasion concluded with a speech from Trump, which he ended by pulling out a sword and waving it in the air while dancing.

open image in gallery The couple shared their first dance to an Elvis Presley song ( Getty Images )

Earlier, Melania also turned heads with her stylish outfit at the inauguration. She was spotted in a navy blue silk-and-wool overcoat with large lapels buttoned up to reveal an ivory scarf peeking through.

open image in gallery The new president danced around with a sword as his wife and vice-presidential couple JD and Usha Vance looked on ( REUTERS )

The custom piece was crafted by Adam Lippes who rose to fame as the youngest creative director at Oscar de la Renta before launching his eponymous label. Her outfit was paired with a wide-brimmed top hat by Eric Javits shielding the top half of her face, which sparked hilarious memes online.

In a statement sent directly to Women’s Wear Daily, Lippes said inauguration day “embodies the beauty of American democracy.”

open image in gallery Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner at the Liberty Ball in D.C. ( Getty Images )

He continued: “Today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump. Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen, and I take great pride in showing such work to the world. With deep gratitude to Mrs. Trump for her trust and collaboration.”