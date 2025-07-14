Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson pack on the PDA while waiting for the president

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, struggled to keep their hands off each other over the weekend.

The two were waiting for President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, Sunday at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium when they were spotted cozying up to one another.

Clad in matching white button-up shirts, Trump Jr., 47, and Anderson, 38, kissed, hugged, and held hands to pass the time. The couple appeared to tune out the group of people around them as the public displays of affection continued throughout the soccer game.

The president and first lady arrived on Marine One, doing a flyover of the 80,000-seater MetLife Stadium in New Jersey before taking their seats next to FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his wife Leena Al Ashqar. Department of Homeland Security boss Kristi Noem was also pictured nearby.

Anderson and the MAGA heir first made their debut as a couple at Trump’s inauguration in January and have since been spotted attending Trump’s joint address to Congress as well as a Palm Beach gala.

open image in gallery The couple wore matching white button-up shirts to attend the FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium ( Getty Images )

She was first sighted in Trump's orbit at the Republican National Convention in July, and, according to a People source, she and Trump Jr. have been together since June 2024.

Trump Jr., a father of five, was previously engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, 56, a former Fox News host, for four years. She now serves as Trump’s U.S. ambassador to Greece.

open image in gallery Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump, Jr. packed on the PDA while waiting to head to MetLife Stadium ( Getty Images )

Earlier this year, Anderson hit out at a magazine op-ed that slammed Trump Jr.

In a New York Magazine article published in March, journalist Nina Burleigh disclosed an insider's view of the Trump Organization exec-VP, who claimed Jr. “is the most despised member of the family; he’s an a*****e, a spoiled heir.”

open image in gallery Bettina Anderson, Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump ,and FIFA President Gianni Infantino watch the final match of the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium ( Getty Images )

Taking to Instagram to voice her outrage, Anderson scorned the article’s critique of her partner, which pinned him as a “spurned nepo boy.”

“That’s my guy!” Anderson wrote in a post on her Instagram Story while also laughing off the anonymous source at the center of the piece.

“DEFINITELY an ‘insider’ VERY familiar with Donald Trump Jr,” she typed on her page, followed by two laughing emojis.

Trump Jr. also defended himself online at the time, writing: “Don’t get me wrong. I can totally be an a*****e when I need to be... if you’re adversarial to my friends, my family, my country, MAGA, etc. But I think you’d be hard-pressed to find a regular person who actually knows me that thinks that.”

“There’s no wonder why these ‘sources’ are always anonymous,” he added.

Firing back at the article’s claims, he attacked the source, demanding: “Man up, put your name to it, but we know you won’t because you’re cowards.”