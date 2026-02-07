Disney fan calls out different prices for the same item at separate parks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Disney fan has spotted a notable price difference for the same product sold at theme parks on opposite U.S. coasts.

Disney recently came out with a new sipper, which is basically a reusable souvenir cup, sold at both Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The plastic sippers hold about 15 to 18 ounces of liquid and are designed to look like the iconic alien toys, also referred to as the Little Green Men, in Pixar’s 1995 hit animated movie Toy Story.

The bright novelty cups are available to buy at certain food and drink spots in each theme park — but travel writer Zoë Wood discovered there is a whopping $10 difference between the ones sold at Disneyland and Disney World.

“As I looked into where exactly you could find these new delights, I noticed something I had somehow missed before. The pricing is wildly different from coast to coast,” Wood wrote on the Walt Disney World blog WDWINFO.

At Woody’s Lunch Box, an eatery in Toy Story Land at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios, the Little Green Men Jetpack Sipper costs $19.79 and includes a choice of a fountain drink. Customers are only allowed to buy two at a time.

open image in gallery A souvenir item at Disney theme parks is being sold for different prices at different parks ( Walt Disney Resorts via Getty Images )

open image in gallery The Little Green Men Jetpack Sipper costs $19.79 at Walt Disney World in Florida, and $29.79 at Disneyland in California ( Disney/The Independent )

However, over at sunny Disney California Adventure, the exact same item is sold for $29.79 at the Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta restaurant in Paradise Gardens Park.

Wood also reported that the sipper was also sold for $29.79 at Alien Pizza Planet in Disneyland Park, but The Independent was unable to verify the location’s pricing as the website was down.

Disney did not immediately return The Independent’s request for clarification about the price disparity.

In general, the theme parks operate on a variable pricing scale when it comes to ticketing. Contrary to the difference in products, a ticket to Disneyland is typically cheaper than it is for Disney World.

Starting in October 2026, Walt Disney World is bumping up its prices for single-day tickets, annual passes and even annual pass renewals. The average price for a single-day admission ticket at the park will be about $5 more. However, the lowest-priced single-day ticket to Animal Kingdom — the cheapest of the five parks — will stay at $119.

Meanwhile, the lowest Disneyland ticket price is expected to stay at $104 as it has for the last seven years, even as employee wages have more than doubled during that time, Disney said.