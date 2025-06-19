Dad ‘almost spit out his coffee’ over nearly four-figure Disneyland ‘Princess Breakfast’ bill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A father has shared his utter shock over the bill he received after attending Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures at Disneyland.

John Tolkien shared a photo of his receipt on X showing an eye-watering sum of $937.65, including tip, for his family of five.

“‘Princess Breakfast’ at Disneyland with my kids. Almost spit out my coffee,” he captioned the photo.

Elsewhere in the thread, he claimed he hadn’t looked at the $142 price tag per person before booking. “Before seeing the bill I thought it would be about half this,” he wrote, noting that the total included the five members of his family, plus a single alcoholic beverage.

According to the official Disneyland website, the three-course meal at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa also includes “enchanting encounters” with various princesses. Story time with Belle and learning warrior poses with Mulan are among the featured activities on the website.

Disneyland theme park tickets start at $104 for single park admission but skyrocket to over $200 on certain days ( Getty Images )

The meal features three courses, including an appetizer tower of mini lobster rolls and various breads, an array of main courses for adults to choose from, and princess-inspired desserts. Children can choose chicken and Mickey waffles, or macaroni and cheese with bacon for their main course.

Children ages three through nine and adults are all listed at the same $142 price point — before tax and tip — on the website.

Tolkien did share more about his experience with his family, writing on X: “It was fun, the food was probably 7 / 10, service was attentive and enthusiastic, princesses were all trained pro actresses and spent a lot of time with the kids. I enjoyed it.”

He shared a photo of his plate, which included shrimp cocktail, slices of steak, and asparagus and admitted “the breakfast was good.”

“Kids enjoyed it, so I think it was worth it. The kids definitely learned some new words when I opened the bill though.,” he continued.

Tolkien’s post prompted in-thread conversations about the price of Disney activities.

“I think if someone went to Disneyland and insisted on doing All The Things they could easily spend $3,000 per day,” he added.

Others agreed, with one person responding: “A friend of the family took his kids to Disneyworld and did the whole sausage - staying at Cinderella’s castle, meals in, all the rides, and for a week it came out to $32k.”

Others insisted the price would be much more than $3,000 per day. “Someone did the math and the number was so, so, sooooo much higher than this,” one person said, taking hotel, food, drinks, park tickets, and more into account.

Disneyland theme park tickets start at $104 for single park admission but skyrocket to over $200 on certain days. That price is before a park hopper addition for $65-$75, enabling guests to move freely between Disneyland’s two theme parks.

Prices are comparable, if not higher, at the Florida iteration, Walt Disney World.

Tolkien’s experience comes after a 2024 study revealed families were taking on about $2,000 in debt to afford a Disney vacation.