The 1989 sci-fi film The Abyss has been pulled from Disney+ for including a scene of animal abuse, which was previously banned.

James Cameron’s film, about a diving team which encounters an aquatic alien species in the seas of the Caribbean, originally featured a scene where a rat is dunked into a vat of fluorocarbon liquid.

Controversially, a real rat was used in the scene and although the animal reportedly survived, various animal protection charities, including the RSPCA, campaigned for the scene to be removed.

Under the Cinematograph Films (Animals) Act 1937, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) cut the scene from the theatrical release of the film.

In addition the BBFC also removed the scene from the DVD and Blu-Ray versions of the film, as per the Video Recordings Act 1984. This means that the scene cannot be broadcast on and British TV screenings of the film either.

However, the scene was included in a version of The Abyss which was added to Disney+ in April due to what the RSPCA called a “loophole” where streaming services are not bound by the same laws enforced upon films that are released in cinemas, on home entertainment or broadcast on TV.

open image in gallery Ed Harris and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio in ‘The Abyss’ ( Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock )

David Bowles, the RSPCA's Head of Public Affairs, said in May: "The RSPCA is really concerned that a loophole currently exists allowing animal abuse scenes deemed unacceptable elsewhere to be streamed freely and legally into our homes.

“The Abyss' controversial rat scene has long concerned the RSPCA, and has always been deemed unacceptable by BBFC — so it's hard to fathom out why Disney+ has decided to broadcast it.

"We need to ensure people are not being exposed to content which promotes or showcases cruelty to animals. As the way millions of households consume entertainment changes, it's vital the legal framework is responsive to that and continues to consistently protect people and animals."

Following the removal of The Abyss from Disney+, Bowles has said in a fresh statement: “This isn't about cancel culture – we'd welcome Disney+ reinstating the film to their platform, just with this troubling scene removed – as is already the case in cinemas, on TV, and on DVD.”

"This was instead about highlighting a loophole that currently exists allowing animal abuse scenes deemed unacceptable elsewhere to be streamed freely and legally into our homes - and protecting the public from having to see this animal abuse content."

open image in gallery ‘The Abyss’ director James Cameron ( Getty )

Disney+ is yet to confirm when then film will be reinstated on the service.

The Independent has contacted Disney+ for comment.