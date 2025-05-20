Costco shoppers furious after company ditches popular travel discount

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Costco has stopped providing shoppers with one of its popular travel discounts.

Earlier this month, a Reddit user posted in the “Disney Planning” subreddit a screenshot from the Costco website, pointing out that the bulk grocery store would no longer be accepting reservations to Disneyland Resorts, located in Anaheim, California.

“Costco Travel is not accepting new reservations to the Disneyland Resort. Guests with existing packages through 2025 can still modify their reservations by calling (877) 849-2730,” the website reads.

However, while not accepting reservations to the California location, there are still other packages available on the website, including one to a Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Costco is also still offering its discount on Disneyland tickets. The grocery store chain has not spoken out on whether the Disneyland Resort will be reinstated or if the change is permanent.

Many people were quick to turn to the comments section of the Reddit post to express their disappointment over the travel discount being taken away.

“This is disappointing, I also was pricing a trip earlier in the week! Gonna miss that gift card,” one commenter wrote, referencing how the Disneyland Resort packages usually included extra perks such as pins and gift cards.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “Oh wtf I loved using Costco for Disneyland vacation packages. The perks for staying on property were sooooo good. This is lame.”

“Darn, hopefully that comes back. Booking a vacation for myself and then my in laws was the primary source of our 2/3% cash back. Plus the gift card made it easy to budget spending money….” a third person pointed out in the comments section.

Despite the grocery store removing its Disneyland Resorts discount package, Costco has previously assured customers that it won’t be changing the price of its signature hot dog.

According to a May 2024 news release, Costco’s chief financial officer, Gary Millerchip, reassured people that inflation and the cost-of-living crisis would not affect its $1.50 hot dog from the food court. “Oh, and to clear up some recent media speculation, I also want to confirm the $1.50 hot dog price is safe,” he said at the time.

Prior to that, Millerchip’s predecessor Richard Galanti told Bloomberg in March 2024 that the all-important hot dog is “probably safe for a while.”

The price of the quarter-pound hot dog with a 20-ounce soda has remained the same since 1985 at the warehouse retailer, despite world events and the ebbs and flows of inflation since then.