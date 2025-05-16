Costco adds new food court menu item — but customers say it looks ‘sad’ and ‘gross’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Costco has launched a brand new menu item for their food court, but people are questioning if it’s something they actually want to eat.

On Thursday, a Reddit user posted in the Costco subreddit about a new sandwich being added to the bulk grocery store chain’s food court menu. The item is only available in Costco locations in Mexico.

The sandwich is called an Al Pastor Torta, which features “Al pastor pork with gouda cheese and avocado sauce,” according to the Reddit post. The post included a photo of the sandwich, seeming to appear on a ciabatta roll.

People were quick to turn to the comments section to give their opinions on the addition to the food court, although many weren’t racing to try it for themselves.

“Tortas are awesome but that looks sad,” one comment read, while another commenter agreed, writing, “Looks gross.”

“It’s a good idea but it looks dry as hell I bet that ciabatta gonna give you the hiccups,” a third commenter wrote, suggesting the bread was the problem.

However, not all people were completely against the new sandwich, as other commenters questioned when it would be added to the food court in Costco locations in the United States.

“Ughhhhh stop. Every other country food court beats ours,” one person wrote in the Reddit comments while another person agreed, writing, “We need this in U.S. along with the poutine from Canada menu.”

The new food court item is only available in Costco locations in Mexico ( Getty Images )

As of 2025, the U.S. Costco food court menu includes hot dogs, cheese and pepperoni pizza, chicken Caesar salad, a turkey and provolone sandwich, chicken bakes, strawberry banana smoothies, mocha freezes, ice cream sundaes, and chocolate chunk cookies.

The news about the food court menu comes after Costco executives reassured customers that the price of its signature hot dog would not be changing.

According to a May 2024 news release, Costco’s chief financial officer, Gary Millerchip, reassured people that inflation and the cost-of-living crisis would not affect its $1.50 hot dog from the food court. “Oh, and to clear up some recent media speculation, I also want to confirm the $1.50 hot dog price is safe,” he said at the time.

Prior to that, Millerchip’s predecessor Richard Galanti told Bloomberg in March 2024 that the all-important hot dog is “probably safe for a while.”

The price of the quarter-pound hot dog with a 20-ounce soda has remained the same since 1985 at the warehouse retailer, despite world events and the ebbs and flows of inflation since then.

It has remained a favorite among shoppers for decades and has somewhat of a cult following.