Disney and Starbucks launch limited-edition park-themed mugs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Starbucks and Disney have collaborated on a new line of theme park-themed mugs.

Now available for purchase online and in Disney parks, each of the five mugs is centered around a specific theme park: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Florida’s Walt Disney World, as well as Disney California Adventure.

In addition to including the name of the featured park, the design includes various characters and rides that the park is known for. Each mug also features the name of the park as well as the Starbucks logo.

Even with the bright colors and graphics, the mugs are microwave and dishwasher-safe.

The mugs, sold individually, do come with a bit of a steep price tag at $24.99. That means Disney memorabilia fanatics who want to add all five to their collection will shell out well over $125 plus tax and shipping.

open image in gallery A new line of mugs in collaboration between Disney and Starbucks ( Disney Store )

Some fans have taken note that the mugs include rides that have recently been closed or are about to close, like Muppet*Vision 3D, which shuttered earlier this month at Hollywood Studios after 34 years, and Dinosaur, which is slated to close at Animal Kingdom in 2026.

“Bold of them to include the muppets fountain after getting rid of the muppets,” someone wrote on Instagram.

“Right?! i thought the same thing,” someone replied.

“Is it discounted. There is no way this new. The items on the mug no longer exist in the park,” another wrote on X.

open image in gallery In addition to the four Florida theme parks, there's a Disney California Adventure-themed mug ( Disney Store )

Still, the fan reaction to the new collaboration has mostly been positive.

“Not a Starbucks girl but I love these and might just need them,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“Oh, I hope they will be there in January!!!” another said.

It’s not clear how long the new mugs will remain available for purchase.

Starbucks and Disney have a long history of collaborating on merchandise for fans.

In addition to operating several Starbucks locations on Disney properties around the globe, the coffee chain has also released various mugs and tumblers throughout the years. Themed around specific parks or characters, some items have been known to spark a fan frenzy.

A recent launch of a Cinderella-themed tumbler honoring the iconic animated film’s 75th anniversary sold out in just seconds. Originally retailing for $49.99, the tumblers have since appeared on resale sites for up to $100.

The collaborative merch can be found in Disney stores and at Starbucks locations on Disney properties.