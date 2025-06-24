Disney and Starbucks launch limited-edition park-themed mugs
The mugs are now available to purchase in parks and online
Starbucks and Disney have collaborated on a new line of theme park-themed mugs.
Now available for purchase online and in Disney parks, each of the five mugs is centered around a specific theme park: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Florida’s Walt Disney World, as well as Disney California Adventure.
In addition to including the name of the featured park, the design includes various characters and rides that the park is known for. Each mug also features the name of the park as well as the Starbucks logo.
Even with the bright colors and graphics, the mugs are microwave and dishwasher-safe.
The mugs, sold individually, do come with a bit of a steep price tag at $24.99. That means Disney memorabilia fanatics who want to add all five to their collection will shell out well over $125 plus tax and shipping.
Some fans have taken note that the mugs include rides that have recently been closed or are about to close, like Muppet*Vision 3D, which shuttered earlier this month at Hollywood Studios after 34 years, and Dinosaur, which is slated to close at Animal Kingdom in 2026.
“Bold of them to include the muppets fountain after getting rid of the muppets,” someone wrote on Instagram.
“Right?! i thought the same thing,” someone replied.
“Is it discounted. There is no way this new. The items on the mug no longer exist in the park,” another wrote on X.
Still, the fan reaction to the new collaboration has mostly been positive.
“Not a Starbucks girl but I love these and might just need them,” one person wrote on Facebook.
“Oh, I hope they will be there in January!!!” another said.
It’s not clear how long the new mugs will remain available for purchase.
Starbucks and Disney have a long history of collaborating on merchandise for fans.
In addition to operating several Starbucks locations on Disney properties around the globe, the coffee chain has also released various mugs and tumblers throughout the years. Themed around specific parks or characters, some items have been known to spark a fan frenzy.
A recent launch of a Cinderella-themed tumbler honoring the iconic animated film’s 75th anniversary sold out in just seconds. Originally retailing for $49.99, the tumblers have since appeared on resale sites for up to $100.
The collaborative merch can be found in Disney stores and at Starbucks locations on Disney properties.
