It might be known to millions as the “Happiest Place on Earth,” but Disney is also on its way to achieving another title: the most expensive place on Earth.

Disney fans, including me, are angry – and upset – that the company’s latest price hike announcement means single-day, single-park passes will jump to well over $200 per person for the first time during Thanksgiving and Christmas 2026. Tickets for this same period in 2025 top out at $199 for Magic Kingdom and less for the other parks.

It’s the fourth consecutive year that the company has raised prices for single-day or annual passes at its Anaheim and Orlando theme parks.

And those $200 per-person, single-day passes? That includes children aged 10 or over. If you’re thinking that younger kids must be significantly cheaper, I’m about to burst your bubble — tickets for those aged three to nine are just $5 less than an adult pass. Only those under age three can get in without the purchase of a park ticket. That’s a hefty day trip for a family of any size.

And the price hikes don’t stop there.

open image in gallery Former Disney Cruise Line cast member Caitlin Hornik, seen at Disney World in 2021, reacts to Disney's latest price hikes ( Caitlin Hornik )

Disney has quietly raised prices across its U.S. theme parks on food, drinks, and souvenirs this month. One example, shared by popular account Disney Food Blog, was the price of Disney's signature Celebration Cake, which rose from $39 to $45 for a Mickey Mouse-inspired mousse creation that feeds four to six people.

Disney is known to roll out price hikes each October as part of its fiscal plan, but this year’s announcement has struck a deeper nerve for fans. As the cost of a Disney vacation grows increasingly out of reach, the very enthusiasts who helped build the brand’s legacy are being priced out of the magic.

I’m one of them.

Working for Disney Cruise Line as a performer in the Walt Disney Theatre was my first real job at barely 20 years old. I lived and worked on the Disney Wonder, sailing around Alaska and then the Caribbean, for more than seven months. It was every bit as magical as you’d imagine.

It was also my real introduction to Disney. I didn’t visit the parks growing up, aside from one short-lived trip to Disneyland California. I didn’t actually step foot onto Walt Disney World property until I worked for the company. But I’ve now visited the Florida, California, Tokyo, and Paris parks as an adult and aim to hit all seven — one day.

I've been to the U.S. parks so many times that I’ve lost count, but I know it's at least a dozen times in the past 11 years.

open image in gallery Posing in front of my floating home, the Disney Wonder, while docked in Vancouver, Canada in September 2014 ( Caitlin Hornik )

Though it’s been many years since my cast member days, I take as much pride in having worked for the company now as I did then; I wear it like a badge of honor. And because of that, I love visiting the parks as often as possible. It reminds me of such a wonderful time in my life, sailing the high seas with Mickey Mouse as my boss. What more could I have asked for?

For myself and millions of others, Disney is comfort. It’s putting on Peter Pan when you’re sick and being instantly brought back to childhood. It’s listening to the Fantasmic theme when you’re feeling blue and being immediately uplifted at the thought of Mickey Mouse dancing in Hollywood Studios. It’s knowing you have a sense of belonging and community as a Disney fan, regardless of where you are in the world.

But now I’m priced out — and I’m only buying a ticket for one (Maybe two if I’m treating my mom). I’m far from being a family of four, and soon won’t be able to step into a single park for less than $800.

While planning a 2026 vacation to Florida's Disney World recently, I was struck by how expensive park tickets had become — and that was before Thursday’s announcement. No stranger to the company’s prices as a former Disney Cruise Line cast member, I quickly tallied up the cost of park tickets and a hotel for four nights and was disheartened when I realized I was approaching $2,000 before even considering flights, food, and drinks. It became immediately apparent that I could no longer afford a quick weekend trip to get my Disney fix.

open image in gallery Posing with my favorite princess and old friend, Snow White, during a 2023 visit to the parks ( Caitlin Hornik )

As an adult with no children, I’m not someone who plans years in advance and saves for a dream Disney vacation. Sure, when I book a trip I put money aside each month in preparation, but I don’t travel to the parks with any regularity, nor am I an annual pass holder. But so many people plan and save for years for this dream vacation that now just became less attainable.

With Disney’s dynamic pricing model, ticket prices vary depending on the date of the trip. Certain times of year are less expensive, while peak times, like holidays, are much more expensive.

Even the difference of one week can mean saving (or spending) hundreds more. That means a family of four hoping to spend Thanksgiving or Christmas Day 2026 at the Magic Kingdom will have to shell out $209 per person for the day instead of this year’s $199. While it might not seem like a lot, it adds up quickly when you consider the other price hikes around the parks.

It’s a disappointing reality for me and thousands of others who see Disney (and their fellow fans) as their safe place. Of course, I could just go somewhere else. I could go to an all-inclusive resort on a beautiful tropical island or to somewhere more “cultured” than a theme park, but as a former cast member, Disney is a uniquely comforting place to me.

open image in gallery My first visit to Walt Disney World in 2014 ( Caitlin Hornik )

The only thing more magical than landing at Orlando International Airport and taking the first ride of the trip (the airport’s monorail, of course) to the waiting Mears buses (RIP the Magical Express) is that first glimpse of Magic Kingdom’s castle while skipping joyfully (yes, I’m that person) down Main Street. It’s a feeling of pure joy — one that carries me all the way to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Knowing it may be a long time before I feel that again is genuinely upsetting.

It’s comforting to know that I’m not alone in this; that others longing for a jolting ride on Space Mountain or a healing hug from Mickey Mouse will have to wait. Though for what, I’m not quite sure. Prices certainly aren’t going to decrease anytime soon, no matter how loudly we scream into the ether — or on social media. Comments on Disney Food Blog’s Instagram post announcing the new price hikes ranged from anger to heartbreak.

“We are not renewing our annual passes next year after 11 years,” one person who commented on Disney Food Blog’s post promised. “The prices are insane and the parks are too crowded. Not magical anymore.”

Another park-goer lamented the ticket prices on Facebook, saying that while he and his family have been “avid visitors” for the last 20 years, their Disney vacations might be coming to an end.

“We have loved our time there, but this [price hikes] could put us in a situation where we may never visit again!” he wrote. “This is so sad for young families who could be enjoying all the fun there is there, but just can't cover the cost. You should be ashamed Disney!! The most magical place on earth has become the most costly place on earth!”

open image in gallery The joy of skipping down Main Street USA is unrivaled ( Caitlin Hornik )

open image in gallery Posing in front of the castle in 2023. It will never get old ( Caitlin Hornik )

Meanwhile, a Disney spokesperson told Business Insider the parks have "options designed to suit a wide range of needs and budgets for all who visit."

"Our commitment to creating magical experiences for everyone remains at the heart of what we do — and that will never change," they added.

That said, not everyone is upset, of course. Some Disney diehards argue the higher prices might reduce crowds during peak seasons.

"If you charge just enough to have some people second-guess going during the best time of the year, people who are at the parks then are probably going to enjoy it a bit more," Disney fan Lucas Lozano told Business Insider. Travel planner Rob Stuart agreed, saying, “It won’t affect demand at all except in the positive — people will think it’s less crowded.”

Maybe they’re right. Perhaps this is part of Disney’s strategy — not just to manage crowds but also to nudge would-be park visitors toward other, equally profitable experiences, like Disney Cruise Line.

Once I realized a 2026 trip to the parks was out of the question, it dawned on me to check DCL sailings instead. Sure enough, it was significantly cheaper to sail on the new Disney Destiny for four nights than to visit the parks for the same amount of time — thousands of dollars cheaper. With DCL slated to roll out the Destiny and the Adventure in the coming months, bringing the total number of ships in its fleet to eight (with several more in the works), there are more options than ever before to sail on a “Mickey boat,” as I like to call them.

Disney knows exactly what it’s doing — even if it’s at the expense of families who’ve spent years saving for a visit, only to have that dream priced out of reach.

Maybe, instead of walking down Main Street, they’ll find themselves sailing into the sunset.