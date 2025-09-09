Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Debby Ryan is about to become a mom.

The Disney Channel alum, 32, announced she was pregnant with her and her husband Josh Dun’s first child on Sunday.

“Dun&dun +one,” she wrote in the caption of her and the Twenty One Pilots drummer’s shared Instagram post.

The first photo featured a snapshot of Dun hugging Ryan from behind and cradling her baby bump, while he held a pair of black and white baby sneakers in his hand.

The actor also shared a cartoon of her and Dun celebrating the pregnancy, as well as a snap of their baby’s ultrasound.

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun are having their first baby together ( Getty )

Ryan and Dun started dating in 2013 before breaking up two years later. They rekindled their relationship in 2016 and got engaged in December 2018, before officially tying the knot a year later.

Their wedding came together in just 28 days, following the death of a close friend. After meeting with vendors and selecting a church in Austin, Texas, on December 2, 2019, the couple tied the knot there on December 31, 2019.

“The time just felt right. He was excited that Joshua and I were getting married, and I never doubted that I’d know him through every coming phase of our lives,” she told Vogue in May 2020 about her friend. “When he passed, it really rocked me and put a lot of things in perspective.”

“It didn’t feel important to wait anymore, to stop being busy, or for things to line up perfectly—intending to do things is not nearly as powerful as doing, as we aren’t promised tomorrow,” she added.

Dun opened up about married life two years later, saying it was different from what he’d expected when he was younger.

“I always tried to envision what marriage would look like from when I was a kid, and it never really looked quite like this,” he told Kenny Sipes in 2022. “When I was young I felt like my parents were just so grown up. Debby and I are just kids.”

"We live in an adult house and decorate it like kids and do kid stuff in it,” he added. “We couldn’t sleep the other night so we just hung out in the kitchen and jumped around and ate snacks. I bet my parents did that stuff too probably, but I never saw it and never knew this is what marriage could be like.”