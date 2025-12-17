Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arlene Silver has claimed that someone is stalking her around Malibu, where she lives with her husband, Dick Van Dyke.

The 54-year-old makeup artist expressed her safety concerns in an Instagram livestream Tuesday, noting that she didn’t go to her usual yoga class that day.

“There’s someone kind of stalking me around Malibu. I don’t feel comfortable even going out,” she told her followers.

Silver explained that the male stalker, whom she didn’t identify, has been “hanging around all the Dick Van Dyke stuff,” referring to her husband’s recent interviews about his new documentary, Dick Van Dyke 100th Celebration.

While Silver noted that she “said something” to the stalker — who has apparently been following her for a couple of months — she offered few details about the encounter, explaining that she didn’t want to “give him any attention.”

Dick Van Dyke’s wife Arlene Silver says there’s someone stalking her in Malibu ( Getty Images )

She added: “Hopefully, he will go away, or else I’m gonna have to have a bodyguard escort me to my yoga class. Like, really?”

She also noted that her husband wanted to step in to protect her, explaining: “Dick was like, ‘I’m going to go there with you.’ And that’s probably what [the stalker] wants to start with, so I don’t think that’s going to help.”

However, later in the video, she said that when she recently confronted the stalker, he told her he was “just saying hi” to her, to which she responded: “No, you’re not. Beat it.”

“I think I am going to tell the police, because the police are across the street from my yoga,” she continued. “I’m going to stay in my gated community until I figure out how to handle this. He’s a creep and he’s doing things that are very weird. This behavior is very disturbing. I don’t feel comfortable about it. Neither does Dick.”

She said the situation is especially difficult because the yoga class is the only time she has to herself, away from her husband, who just turned 100.

“My yoga class is the one hour I leave Dick,” she added. “I don’t have anybody here. I live in Malibu. It’s an isolated place. I’m with Dick by myself a lot. I’m his sole caretaker. This is one hour I go do the yoga and there’s someone at the house [with Dick].”

The couple first crossed paths at the 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Silver was working and Van Dyke appeared during the ceremony. Despite their 46-year age gap — he was 81 and she was 35 — they didn’t begin a relationship until after Van Dyke’s longtime partner, Michelle Triola Marvin, died of lung cancer in 2009.

The Mary Poppins star celebrated his 100th birthday on December 13 with his family and friends during a party at their home in Malibu. The occasion also featured Silver leading a flash mob dancing to a medley of Van Dyke’s songs.

“It went so perfect — just everything,” she told People. “And he was so happy. His face, I love to make him have that face.”

However, Silver later acknowledged that she had complicated feelings about the celebratory weekend, after director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead in their home in Los Angeles Sunday.

“Such a weird, wonderful, awful weekend,” Silver said in an Instagram live Monday. “I can’t not talk about this horrible thing. Dick’s birthday was so amazing, over-the-top beautiful. I was relieved and happy and all that, and then this happened yesterday.”