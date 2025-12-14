Dick Van Dyke’s wife Arlene Silver reveals ‘perfect’ 100th birthday celebration
Actor celebrated the milestone Saturday in Malibu
Dick Van Dyke’s wife, Arlene Silver, has opened up about how the legendary actor celebrated his milestone 100th birthday.
The centenarian marked the massive occasion Saturday with his family and friends during a party at their home in Malibu, which featured Silver leading a flash mob dancing to a medley of Van Dyke’s songs.
“It went so perfect — just everything,” Silver, 54, told People about the celebration. “And he was so happy. His face, I love to make him have that face.”
Pictures and videos from the party shared on social media showed the icon posing for pictures with his grandchildren. Memorabilia from Van Dyke’s beloved movies were also brought out for the party at the estate, including a model of the flying car from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and the original one-man-band marionette of Van Dyke’s Mary Poppins character Bert that was used at Disneyland in the 1960s.
Ahead of his birthday, Silver had said the couple were not planning to have a big birthday party. “He doesn't want to do anything,” she told People. “He wants to be in his room watching Jeopardy! reruns with me.”
The Hollywood legend has said that he plans on living past 100, previously stating: “100 years is not enough. You want to live more.”
Celebrations took place across the world for Van Dyke’s birthday, and he became the subject of a new documentary that honored his milestone. He also opened up about his tips for longevity in a new book, 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist’s Guide to a Happy Life.
He attributed his long life to avoiding anger and hate, saying that a “brighter outlook” is key to aging gracefully. Van Dyke has also credited Silver, whom he married in 2012, with keeping him active and social.
“She gives me energy, she gives me humor and all kinds of support,” he said about his wife.
The couple goes to the gym together three times a week, which Van Dyke previously said is “good advice for anybody.” The actor said beside having a game leg, he had no “aches or pain” ahead of his 100th birthday.
“I still try to dance” the star said Friday on Good Morning America. “You know I played old men a lot. And I always played 'em as angry, and cantankerous. It's not really that way. I don't know any other 100-year-old, but I can speak for myself.”
