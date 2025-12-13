Dick Van Dyke turns 100 – and says he wants to live much longer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke is celebrating his 100th birthday on Saturday, declaring his intention to exceed the milestone.

"100 years is not enough. You want to live more," the veteran actor stated.

Renowned for his iconic roles in classics such as Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Van Dyke was born on 13 December 1925 in West Plains, Missouri. His early fascination with Laurel and Hardy films sparked a lifelong career in entertainment.

After gaining popularity as a radio announcer and signing with CBS, he cemented his status as a household name following his Tony Award-winning performance in the 1961 musical Bye Bye Birdie.

Reflecting on his career, Van Dyke told US news show Good Morning America (GMA): “I played old men a lot, and I always played them as angry and cantankerous but it’s not really that way.

Dick Van Dyke with his wife, Arlene Silver ( Getty Images )

“I don’t know any other 100-year-olds, but I can speak for myself.”

The actor, who is known for playing Mary Poppins character Bert – the all-singing, all-dancing Cockney chimney sweep, said he still tries to dance.

“I’ve got one game leg from, I don’t know what… I still try to dance”, he told GMA.

Celebrations are taking place across the US for Van Dyke’s birthday, including a flash mob located in Malibu, which is where the actor lives.

He is also the subject of a new documentary and has released a book titled 100 Rules For Living To 100: An Optimist’s Guide To A Happy Life.

“The funny thing is, it’s not enough. 100 years is not enough. You want to live more, which I plan to”, Van Dyke said.

Van Dyke previously said his wife, make-up artist Arlene Silver, who is 46 years his junior, has helped to keep him young.

Silver, who married Van Dyke in a Malibu chapel in 2012, told GMA: “It’s like a privilege and an honour to take care of him and make him happy.”

Van Dyke has four children – Barry, Carrie, Christian and Stacy – with his first wife, Margie Willett, who he divorced in 1984 after 36 years of marriage.

He then had a 30-year partnership with Michelle Triola Marvin, who died in October 2009 at the age of 76.

Between 1961-66, the actor starred in the sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, which made him a TV star and also found success with the hit TV series Diagnosis: Murder, which ran from 1993 to 2001 and spawned a couple of TV films.

He was inducted into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 1993, and then the Television Hall Of Fame in 1995.

In 2017, he received the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television and apologised to the members of Bafta “for inflicting on them the most atrocious Cockney accent in the history of cinema” with his portrayal of Bert in Mary Poppins.