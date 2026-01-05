Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diane Keaton’s close friends and family members are paying tribute to the actor on what would have been her 80th birthday.

The Annie Hall star died of pneumonia in October at age 79. Her relatives said her health had declined “suddenly” and thanked her fans for their outpouring of “love and support” at the time of her death.

Now, she’s been honored by those who loved her most, including her adopted daughter, Dexter, on what would have been the actor’s milestone birthday, January 5.

In her first Instagram post about her mother’s death, the 29-year-old shared a throwback picture of her and Diane on a hike, as they looked out at the water.

A second photo revealed that Dexter and her 26-year-old brother, Duke, who Diane also adopted, got tattoos to celebrate their mother. On Dexter’s arm, her ink reads: “La Di Da,” while Duke’s tattoo, also on his arm, reads: “Weird old world.” Both are quotes from Diane’s Oscar-winning turn as the titular character in Annie Hall.

open image in gallery Diane Keaton with her adopted kids, Dexter and Duke, who each got a tattoo to honor their late mother ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Diane Keaton’s family and friends have celebrated what would have been her 80th birthday ( Getty Images )

“I miss you, mom,” Dexter wrote in the caption, along with a broken heart and white dove emoji. She also thanked her tattoo artist, Daniel Winter, for giving her a “forever reminder of my wonderful mom.”

Diane’s close friend and former colleague, Sarah Paulson, revealed she also got a tattoo in honor of the late actor. Along with a tribute to Diane posted Monday on Instagram, Paulson shared a photo of her tattoo on her arm with her friend’s initials: “DK.”

“You would have been 80 today. Too many deep feelings to put here…” the All’s Fair star wrote in the caption of the post, which also featured an old photo of her and Diane. “I was the luckiest person in the world to have traveled, laughed so hard we cried, watched a million and one movies, really cried, and eaten French fries with you. You. You. Wondrous, singular, YOU. I will miss you till the end of time.”

Paulson shared that Winter also did her tattoo, and she thanked him for the “forever reminder, of one of my forever people.”

The two actors met while working on the 1999 film, The Other Sister, where Paulson played Diane’s on-screen daughter. The pair remained friends for more than 25 years after the film wrapped.

open image in gallery Sarah Paulson has said she will miss Diane Keaton until ‘the end of time’ in emotional tribute ( Getty Images )

During her speech at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment gala last month, Paulson tearfully recited some of the hilarious and final emails, voicemails, and text messages she got from Diane.

“Look, I want to know every single thing that’s going on with you, your career, your love, your f***ing house,” Diane wrote in one message. “When are you in? Love you, little special. Keep me abreast on developments.”

In another text, Diane mentioned Paulson’s long-term partner, Holland Taylor, who was apparently “full of energy.”

“She’s a force. Totally charming, unique,” she wrote about Taylor, before telling Paulson: “You, on the other hand, you are a numbum skull. It’s sad you had so much potential.”