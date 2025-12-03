Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holland Taylor is gushing over her long-term relationship with Sarah Paulson.

On Tuesday, Paulson, 50, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, with her 82-year-old partner taking the stage to give a sweet speech. Taylor started by hilariously comparing Paulson, whom she’s been dating since 2015, to “a wild creature in the animal kingdom.”

“Warm-blooded, instinctive, mysterious,” Taylor said. “And Sarah is dangerous, trust me in this, not dangerous like a snake, more like a mongoose. You know, those darling furry, little creatures that kill snakes.” The Two and a Half Men star applauded Paulson’s skills as an actor, including her “commitment to truth.”

“Nothing interferes with her laser perception of her character’s traits, its habitat, vulnerabilities, its heroism, its ugliness, terrible truths, its comic pathos,” she continued. “She zeros in on a story’s central struggle, where most of us aren’t even aware of our own.”

Aside from praising Paulson’s career — including how the American Horror Story star will make a “great director” one day — Taylor gushed over her girlfriend’s personality.

open image in gallery Holland Taylor calls girlfriend Sarah Paulson ‘a permanent shining star’ ( Getty Images )

“Most of you here have known Sarah for years. You have a long history with her as I have. I know the mongoose,” she added. “But mostly we know the deeply understanding, loving, and loyal person who is safety itself. So part of the bargain that comes with loving Sarah is that temperament she bears. I say bears because passion always, always costs something.”

She concluded her speech by celebrating Paulson’s deep love for her friends and family, noting that this is where “Sarah is the most complex, dedicated, and giving.”

“Sometimes it’s hard to believe she’s an actress. She breaks the mold, throws assumptions out the window, does it her way. She will always surprise us. Hollywood does well to honor her,” Taylor said. “And just in case she doesn’t know it, she has a permanent shining star on my street. I love you, darling.”

While Paulson and Taylor started dating in 2015, they had met long before. During a 2023 appearance on The View, Paulson revealed that she and Taylor went out to dinner with actor Allison Janney and the late screenwriter Buck Henry 10 years before they started dating.

At the time, Henry snapped a picture of the three actors on top of a Lamborghini parked outside the restaurant and sent them all copies of the photo.

“It was on my refrigerator in my little apartment in West Hollywood for 10 years,” the All’s Fair star said. “There she was in my kitchen.”

open image in gallery Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson started dating in 2015 ( Getty Images for Academy Museum )

Even though the two actors have been dating for more than a decade, they don’t plan on getting married.

“We’ve never talked about it with any interest,” Taylor said about marriage during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show Radio Andy in August 2024. “It doesn’t seem to mean to us what it means to a lot of people.”

Taylor also acknowledged that while there is a generational difference in their relationship, given their 32-year age gap, it’s not necessarily an issue. In fact, she’s been able to support Paulson during different moments in her life.

“A lot of the things that she is going through that are very emotionally and important to her right now, I went through 30 years ago, 40 years ago,” she explained. “And she brings them up in my memory and I think, ‘Of course this is hard.’ Or, ‘Of course, that’s great. Of course, that’s important to her.’”