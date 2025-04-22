Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sarah Paulson finally locked in a buyer for her Malibu trailer home after reducing the property price by $550,000.

The American Horror Story star originally listed her one-bedroom, one-bathroom luxury home in May of last year for $2 million, but was forced to lower her asking price when she couldn’t secure a buyer for months.

Paulson bought the property for only $860,000 in March of 2024.

The trailer house is located in the private Paradise Cove mobile home park, a community that’s hosted many celebrities over the years, from Stevie Nicks to Matthew McConaughey.

Based on other listings on Realtor.com, the average asking price for homes in Paradise Cove is more than $1.2 million. The most expensive property, a two-bedroom, is listed for $4.99 million.

Paulson briefly took the 500-square-foot home off the market in February due to the damage caused by the Los Angeles wildfires in the surrounding area. Paradise Cove was not ruined in the Palisades Fire.

open image in gallery Sarah Paulson previously showed off her home during a video tour for Architectural Digest ( Architectural Digest )

Paulson eventually put her listing back up in March with an asking price of $1.57 million.

It wasn’t until April 16 that the home finally sold for $1.45 million, according to Realtor.com. The actor threw in a free golf cart with the sale.

“This custom-designed jewel box of a property is more than just a home: It’s a piece of art, lovingly crafted with unparalleled style and attention to detail,” the original listing description said of the home. “Step through the front door and find a serene living space flooded with natural light.

“The kitchen is beautifully anchored by milky-stone countertops shot through with emerald veining that evokes the crashing waves just moments away. The wide-plank engineered pine floors and brass fixtures suggest an understated nautical inspiration - intimate and welcoming.

“The elegant bathroom, featuring floor-to-ceiling blush-pink Zellige tiles, is a serene sanctuary-within-a-sanctuary.”

open image in gallery Paulson’s property, sold for $1.45 million, is 500 square feet and includes an enclosed outdoor patio ( Architectural Digest )

In 2023, Paulson gave Architectural Digest an in-depth look at her beachside home, during which she thought back to when she decided to purchase the property.

“It was January, and the tide was so far out that the beach felt like a moonscape,” she told the outlet. “The cliffs and the water and the light were so beautiful, and my dog went bananas.

“The ocean never called to me. I’m the person who’s afraid there’s a shark in my bathtub,” she continued. “But the beach was stunning. How did I live here for so many years and not understand the beauty of the coastline?”

open image in gallery The one-bedroom, one-bathroom is covered in white wood paneling inside ( Architectural Digest )

To help with renovations, Paulson tapped Kehoe and Jeff Spiegel at Heartwood Construction + Design.

Pictures from her AD tour show the home’s sun-soaked interior and an enclosed gravel patio located in the back.

open image in gallery The kitchen counter tops are made from white stone ( Architectural Digest )

The exterior of the home is coated with plum-colored paint, while countertops are made from stone and white wood paneling is consistent throughout the inside.

“There’s no disconnect between Sarah’s personal style and her home style,” Kehoe told AD. “She is really dialed in and has excellent taste in all things, and there is a current femininity to her style that’s so modern and thoughtful.”