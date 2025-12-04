Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Goldie Hawn delivered a tribute to her late co-star Diane Keaton in a tearful speech at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment event this week.

Keaton, who starred alongside Hawn in the 1996 movie First Wives Club, died in October at the age of 79.

In addition to working together and enjoying simultaneous rises in the world of show business, Hawn and Keaton were also neighbours.

Hawn recalled: “Diane lived right below me. My house was higher up, and I went down, and I said, you know, we can talk to each other. We would laugh, because we were so close, and, literally, I said, ‘Let me get a megaphone.’

“It was just the greatest thing knowing that she was just below me,” she continued. “I would go and do my flowers and stuff, my rose garden, and it was right on the edge there. And I remember looking over and wondering, 'What in the world is she doing now?' She was always on my mind. She was so close to me.”

The Sugarland Express star grew visibly emotional as she recounted learning of Keaton’s death.

open image in gallery Diane Keaton and Goldie Hawn pictured in 2005 ( Getty Images )

“I happened to learn in my backyard,” she told the audience. “And I went over to my backyard, to my rose garden, and I just looked down at her house and [thought], She can't be gone. She just cannot be gone.

“No one like that should ever die. She just brought so much joy, so much life, so much exuberance. She was like lightning in a bottle. There wasn't anything that she couldn't do. There wasn't any world that she couldn't live in. She was just an extraordinary human being.”

Hawn had previously shared a tribute to Keaton on social media in the immediate aftermath of her death.

open image in gallery Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn And Diane Keaton in 'First Wives Club' ( Getty Images )

“We agreed to grow old together, and one day, maybe live together with all our girlfriends,” she wrote.

“Well, we never got to live together, but we did grow older together. Who knows... maybe in the next life. Shine your fairy dust up there, girlfriend. I’m going to miss the hell out of you.”

An acclaimed actor throughout her life, Keaton was known for her multiple collaborations with Woody Allen – including an Oscar-winning turn in Annie Hall – and for roles in films such as The Godfather and Something's Gotta Give.