Kate Hudson reveals film she would love to do with mom Goldie Hawn

Kate Hudson would love to co-star in a movie with her mother, Oscar-winning Goldie Hawn. The right material just hasn’t presented itself yet.

Hudson, 46, the star of the new movie musical Song Sung Blue, is the only daughter of Hawn, who turned 80 November 21. The First Wives Club actor shares Hudson with her ex-husband, Bill, with whom she also shares a son, Rules of Engagement alum Oliver, 49. She shares her youngest, Thunderbolts* actor Wyatt, 39, with longtime partner Kurt Russell.

While both Hudson and Hawn have featured in their fair share of movie classics, they still haven’t starred in one together.

Asked in a new interview with Variety if there was a movie she would like to star in with her mom, Hudson said: “I would love to, but it has to be the right project.

“Nothing so far has felt right,” she added, revealing, “People have tried, but the material hasn’t fit. I’d love something in the spirit of Postcards From the Edge, but that kind of role hasn’t been presented to us. We’d probably have to create it ourselves.”

open image in gallery Goldie Hawn (left) and daughter Kate Hudson have yet to co-star in a movie together. Hudson says that the right material hasn’t presented itself ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Kate Hudson stars opposite Hugh Jackman in the movie musical 'Song Sung Blue' ( Getty Images )

Released in 1990 by director Mike Nichols, Postcards From the Edge starred Meryl Streep as a recovering alcoholic who struggles to maintain her sobriety when she goes to live with her mother (Shirley MacLaine). Dennis Quaid, the late Gene Hackman, Richard Dreyfuss, and Rob Reiner also featured in the comedy-drama.

Hawn won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1970 for Cactus Flower. She earned her second Oscar nomination in 1981 for her leading role in Private Benjamin.

In 2001, Hudson earned her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Almost Famous.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star currently co-leads Song Sung Blue opposite Hugh Jackman. The two play a pair of down-on-their-luck performers who form a Neil Diamond tribute band.

“I knew the movie wouldn’t work if people didn’t believe the love story,” she told Variety of her onscreen romance with Jackman, 57. “That was my biggest concern going in.”

She recalled initially telling Jackman, “I’m super tactile. We need to really get to know each other and find this intimacy.”

Hudson’s performance is being touted by some critics as a comeback. Watching the film for the first time with her mother and Russell, the Bride Wars star remembered: “It was emotional for them. Maybe because they’ve seen how long I’ve waited for a role like this — one that lets me really do what I love.”

Song Sung Blue will be released in theaters this Christmas.