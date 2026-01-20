David Beckham seen in public for first time since Brooklyn’s bombshell claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir David Beckham has been seen publicly for the first time since his son Brooklyn made a series of explosive allegations about their family.

The football icon recorded a podcast with US popular science author Adam Grant at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, just hours after his eldest child accused his parents of manipulating press narratives and attempting to "ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Brooklyn’s claims, shared via a string of Instagram stories, appeared to confirm long-standing rumours that have circulated since his 2022 wedding to the daughter of US billionaire Nelson Peltz.

In a lengthy post, the aspiring chef and photographer stated: "My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped."

open image in gallery David Beckham poses for a photo ahead of a podcast during the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland ( REUTERS )

He further alleged that his mother "hijacked" his first dance with Nicola, dancing "inappropriately on me" in front of their guests, an experience he described as the most "uncomfortable or humiliated" of his life. Brooklyn also claimed his wife had been "disrespected" by his family and was not invited to his father’s 50th birthday party.

The accusations extended to the wedding planning itself, with Brooklyn asserting: "My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."

He also claimed that weeks before their wedding, his parents "repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife and our future children."

He added: "They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday and they have never treated me the same since." Brooklyn further alleged his mother called him "evil" over wedding table arrangements.

Talent manager Jonathan Shalit suggested the Beckhams would likely remain silent on the matter. Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, he commented: "They will know the best way to achieve reconciliation is saying nothing. Be dignified and say nothing."

He added: "The world’s looking at this, and we’re talking about it, but it’s just reminded us all families have issues."

open image in gallery David Beckham is yet to publicly address his son's allegations ( AP )

Shalit predicted: "Seeing David at Davos this morning at the big conference, business as usual, I suspect they won’t respond publicly. I’d be surprised. And if they’re being advised, I’d hope their adviser is saying ‘don’t respond’, because the only way this is going to be solved is allowing time… clearly emotions are high, it’s not going to be solved overnight. I’m sure it’ll get mended, but it’ll get mended quicker if they say nothing, and I’m sure they will say nothing."

Regarding the potential impact on "Brand Beckham," Shalit believed it wouldn't be significantly damaging. "I don’t think it’s really damaging in the greater sense of things," he said.

"I mean, yes it’s not nice to see a family at war. If anything, I think they’ll get a lot sympathy. Everyone will have opinions, but I think overall, most people will look at a family and just feel sad for the family. You have ups and downs in your relationship with your children, but time heals. You spend a few days apart and you come back together."

The family feud also drew reactions from other media personalities.

On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, presenter Susanna Reid remarked: "It’s utterly tragic, and the accusations are so damning, it is hard to see them coming back from them and repairing them."

Co-host Kate Garraway added: "It isn’t the brand, is it? It’s the family life that breaks my heart. It’s horrible. The little moments where they’re learning to walk and you’re giving them a cuddle and putting them to bed. It feels so sad."

Celebrities also weighed in, with singer Lily Allen sharing a mock-up of her album cover featuring Brooklyn’s face, and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here star GK Barry posting: "I know it’s pure panic in the Beckham household tonight. He really did a mic drop."

open image in gallery Lily Allen has appeared sided with Brooklyn Beckham over the claims ( Instagram )

Brooklyn, however, made it clear he does not wish to "reconcile" with his family. He wrote: "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family.

“I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.

“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."

He further elaborated on the alleged family dynamics: "Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I’ve received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders. Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last summer."

Brooklyn asserted: "My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations.

open image in gallery Beckham, left, speaking to US popular science author Adam Grant ( Markus Schreiber/AP )

“The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared.

“I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

Sir David and Lady Victoria, who also have sons Cruz and Romeo and daughter Harper, have not publicly responded to the claims. Other family members have also remained silent, instead sharing promotional posts for Cruz’s upcoming music gig. Sir David notably did not answer questions about Brooklyn during his public appearance in Switzerland.

Sir David and Lady Victoria have been contacted for comment.