Dave Coulier shares major health update after tongue cancer diagnosis

Dave Coulier says he is now in remission from tongue cancer — a diagnosis he revealed in December.

The Full House alum, 66, was just one year out of finishing treatment for another type of cancer, Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, when he received his tongue cancer diagnosis.

Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning America, the comedian announced that he is currently in remission for both types of cancer.

“It's been a roller coaster ride for sure,” he said on the show. “I'm in remission with both cancers. And what a journey this has been.”

After undergoing two cancer diagnoses in two years, Coulier wants to spread cancer awareness, saying on GMA: “I never wanted to be the poster boy for cancer, believe me. But now I feel like I can encourage people to get those prostate exams and mammograms and just talk to your doctors and get ahead of this.”

After being diagnosed with two types of cancer, Dave Coulier revealed on Wednesday’s episode of ‘Good Morning America’ that he is in remission for both of them ( Getty Images )

He added, “Even though I'm in remission, I feel like cancer is always in the rear-view mirror... so early detection really means everything."

In 2024, Coulier revealed on the Today show that he had been diagnosed with a “very aggressive” form of stage three non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Coulier said he first discovered symptoms several months prior when he got a cold and then found a large lump on his groin. “It swelled up immediately,” he recalled. “I thought, ‘Wow, I’m either really sick, or my body’s really reacting to something.’”

He visited the doctor, who shared the shocking diagnosis with him.

“The first thing I said to them was, ‘Wait a minute – cancer?’” he said. “[I was] feeling like I got punched in the stomach because it never happens to you. You always hear about it happening to someone else.”

After undergoing his final round of chemotherapy in February 2025, doctors did not find any more cancer cells.

Then, in December, the actor announced that he had gone for a checkup on his lymphoma when doctors found p16 squamous carcinoma, a type of head and neck cancer, at the base of his tongue.

“It is a shock to the system,” he told Today at the time. “To go through chemotherapy and feel that relief of whoa, it’s gone, and then to get a test that says, well now you’ve got another kind of cancer.”

He said at the time that he assumed the tumor was related to his lymphoma, but learned that the two cancers were unrelated. He described his diagnosis in December as stemming from HPV that had activated into carcinoma.

Coulier shared his gratitude for his wife, Melissa, for her support throughout his treatment, as well as his former co-star John Stamos for keeping him laughing.

“The silver lining here is that I had cancer, which helped me detect my other cancer,” Coulier said Wednesday. “It seems crazy to be making that statement, but it’s true.”