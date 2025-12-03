Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dave Coulier has revealed a new cancer diagnosis, months after completing treatment for stage three non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer in the lymphatic system.

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of the Today show, the Full House alum, 66, announced he was diagnosed with p16 squamous carcinoma, a type of head and neck cancer.

“So in October of this year, I went in for a PET scan, just a routine check-up, and something flared on the PET scan,” he said. “It turned out that I have P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue. So I said to the doctors, I said, ‘Well, did this happen because of the lymphoma?’ And they said, ‘Totally unrelated.’”

His current course of treatment will have him undergo 35 rounds of radiation, with the course being completed on December 31.

When asked about the prognosis by Craig Melvin, Coulier explained that there is a high success rate, noting how lucky he was to have it detected early.

open image in gallery ‘It turned out that I have P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue,’ Coulier said ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Coulier will be undergoing 35 rounds of radiation, which will be completed on December 31 ( Getty Images )

“Prognosis is very good for P16 squamous carcinoma,” he said. “So it has a 90+ curability rate. But the thing that has really saved my life, Craig, is that early detection saved my life, not just the first time but the second time as well. So I hope you’re getting your check-ups. I hope your colonoscopies, breast exams, and prostate exams, they will save your life.”

Last year, Coulier revealed on the Today show that he had been diagnosed with a “very aggressive” form of stage three non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Coulier said he first discovered symptoms several months prior when he got a cold and then found a large lump on his groin. “It swelled up immediately,” he recalled. “I thought, ‘Wow, I’m either really sick, or my body’s really reacting to something.’”

He visited the doctor, who shared the shocking diagnosis with him.

“The first thing I said to them was, ‘Wait a minute – cancer?’” he said. “[I was] feeling like I got punched in the stomach because it never happens to you. You always hear about it happening to someone else.”

After undergoing his final round of chemotherapy in February, doctors did not find any more cancer cells.

While that was good news for him, Coulier admitted at the time he would not be officially “out of the woods” until he received the results of his recent CAT scan to determine whether the cancer is actually “in the rear-view mirror.” He did, however, mention the chemotherapy treatment combined with the type of lymphoma he has could have a “very high” curability rate.