Dave Coulier’s wife Melissa Bring has shared a poignant update on the Full House actor’s cancer treatment.

“He has some really tough days, and as the chemo has been accumulating it gets a little tougher and more difficult,” Bring, 41, told WXYZ on January 22.

In November 2024, the 65-year-old sitcom series star announced he’d been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer that attacks the lymphatic system, a month prior. Coulier decided to go in for a screening after he’d had an upper respiratory infection that left his lymph nodes swollen.

“He has such a positive attitude, and you need that in order to really fight it,” his wife of 11 years went on to say. “Every morning, if he’s feeling up for it, we try to put on a song and do a little dance party with the dogs, because when you do feel good, you have to celebrate that too.”

As for where he gets his resilience, Bring said she believes it’s “just innately in him.”

“He has had a lot of loss in his life when it comes to having to deal with cancer. He lost his mother, his sister, his niece. His other sister had it,” she noted.

“I think for him, he takes every stride and really pulls strength from seeing the women that were so close in his life to powering through it, and he just wants to honor them,” Bring continued.

In his November exclusive with People, Coulier remembered feeling “overwhelmed” when his doctor gave him the upsetting news.

“I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming,” he said. “This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.

According to Mayo Clinic, non-Hodgkin lymphoma occurs when “germ-fighting cells in the lymphatic system grow out of control” and therefore effect the immune system. These cells can then form tumors in the body.

