Cruz Beckham shares unexpected photo with brother Brooklyn after his scathing claims about family
The post comes weeks after Brooklyn opened up about the status of his relationship with his family
Cruz Beckham has unexpectedly turned to Instagram to share old family photos, a few weeks after his brother, Brooklyn, went public with a bombshell statement about the estranged relationship between his parents and himself.
Last month, 26-year-old Brooklyn declared that he has no wish to reconcile with the family — including his parents, David and Victoria Beckham — and said that he is “standing up” for himself “for the first time” in his life.
Cruz, 20, hasn’t publicly acknowledged his brother’s statement. However, in a caption-less Instagram post on Wednesday, he shared a series of throwback photos. The carousel began with a black and white image of a young Brooklyn, hugging his two younger brothers, Cruz and Romeo.
One of the likes on the post came from Victoria, who commented with a series of heart emojis.
The post comes weeks after Brooklyn posted a lengthy statement on social media, claiming that his parents had tried “endlessly to ruin” his relationship with his wife, the billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz Beckham.
He also accused his mother of canceling the making of his wife’s wedding dress “in the eleventh hour” and of hijacking their first dance together.
“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead,” Brooklyn wrote.
“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”
DJ Fat Tony, who was at the wedding, has agreed with Brooklyn’s claim that Victoria’s behavior was “inappropriate,” solely due to “the timing.”
He said that singer Mark Anthony called Victoria to the stage in place of Peltz and called the former Spice Girl “the most beautiful woman in the room,” which “devastated” Brooklyn and sent the bride out of the room in tears.
In his first public response to his son’s statement, David Beckham told CNBC’s Squawk Box that “you have to let your children make mistakes” while speaking about the power of social media.
“They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn,” David said. “That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”
Opinions have been split on the family drama, with several commentators speaking out to back the parents. Comedian Katherine Ryan said Brooklyn should “grow up,” while Jimmy Carr described him as an “entitled nepo baby.
