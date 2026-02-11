Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cruz Beckham has unexpectedly turned to Instagram to share old family photos, a few weeks after his brother, Brooklyn, went public with a bombshell statement about the estranged relationship between his parents and himself.

Last month, 26-year-old Brooklyn declared that he has no wish to reconcile with the family — including his parents, David and Victoria Beckham — and said that he is “standing up” for himself “for the first time” in his life.

Cruz, 20, hasn’t publicly acknowledged his brother’s statement. However, in a caption-less Instagram post on Wednesday, he shared a series of throwback photos. The carousel began with a black and white image of a young Brooklyn, hugging his two younger brothers, Cruz and Romeo.

One of the likes on the post came from Victoria, who commented with a series of heart emojis.

The post comes weeks after Brooklyn posted a lengthy statement on social media, claiming that his parents had tried “endlessly to ruin” his relationship with his wife, the billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Brooklyn Beckham’s younger brother, Cruz, recently shared a series of old family photos on Instagram weeks after Brooklyn opened up about his relationship with his family ( Getty Images )

He also accused his mother of canceling the making of his wife’s wedding dress “in the eleventh hour” and of hijacking their first dance together.

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead,” Brooklyn wrote.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

DJ Fat Tony, who was at the wedding, has agreed with Brooklyn’s claim that Victoria’s behavior was “inappropriate,” solely due to “the timing.”

He said that singer Mark Anthony called Victoria to the stage in place of Peltz and called the former Spice Girl “the most beautiful woman in the room,” which “devastated” Brooklyn and sent the bride out of the room in tears.

In his first public response to his son’s statement, David Beckham told CNBC’s Squawk Box that “you have to let your children make mistakes” while speaking about the power of social media.

“They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn,” David said. “That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”

Opinions have been split on the family drama, with several commentators speaking out to back the parents. Comedian Katherine Ryan said Brooklyn should “grow up,” while Jimmy Carr described him as an “entitled nepo baby.