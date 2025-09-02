Senator Cory Booker announces engagement to Alexis Lewis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democratic Senator Cory Booker has announced his engagement to Alexis Lewis, more than three years after splitting from long-time girlfriend Rosario Dawson.

Booker shared the news Tuesday with a carousel of photos, calling Lewis “one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life.”

“She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love,” he continued in the Instagram caption.

“I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée.”

In the photos, Booker is seen pointing to Lewis’ ring, both clad in Hawaiian leis and giant smiles. Another image shows him on one knee presenting Lewis with the studded band engagement ring, a surprised but gleeful look plastered on her face.

Booker, 56, and Lewis’ relationship was confirmed by the senator just last month. The senator was explaining to the Washington Examiner that on one of their first dates, Lewis asked him to open his TikTok app to the “For You” page.

“I sort of held my breath as I opened it up, and she could see that I’m a nerd who loves food videos, animal videos,” Booker said.

“It was just a funny moment, because I never thought of it through the dating lens, but here it is, you know, a year and a half later, and we’re still together."

The two are believed to have been dating for about a year and a half and reside together in Washington, D.C.

Cory Booker announced his engagement to Alexis Lewis ( Getty Images )

Booker’s previous relationship with Dawson ended in February 2022. The couple had been together for more than two years.

His relationship update comes months after he broke the record for the longest Senate speech in history.

He took the Senate floor on the evening of March 31, saying he would remain there as long as he was “physically able.” The speech lasted a whopping 25 hours and 5 minutes.

Booker’s filibuster speech was hailed as an act of “leadership” by his political contemporaries, but also generated a buzz online, with some marveling at his stamina.

Going into his 23rd straight hour of standing on the floor, Booker’s TikTok live stream had reportedly been “liked” over 175 million times. His performance was later clipped up and turned into a pop remix.

During the speech, Booker was assisted by fellow Democrats who gave him a break from speaking by asking him questions on the Senate floor, sparking even more reaction online.

Many also posted congratulations online following the conclusion of his remarks, including former Vice President Kamala Harris. “The true measure of a leader is not based on who you beat down but on who you lift up,” she wrote on X.