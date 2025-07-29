What is a ‘cortisol cocktail’ and can it help you sleep better?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A wellness drink nicknamed the “cortisol cocktail” has gone viral on TikTok as creators claim it reduces stress, restores energy, and balances hormones — but what do doctors say?

Cortisol is often referred to as the “stress hormone,” but it plays essential roles in regulating metabolism, inflammation, blood pressure, and the sleep-wake cycle. Experts emphasize that cortisol level fluctuations are natural and beneficial, unless associated with chronic stress or underlying illness.

Usually sipped before bedtime, common recipes for the beverage include coconut water for electrolytes, orange or lemon juice for vitamin C, a pinch of salt, and sometimes magnesium powder. Some variations add cream of tartar or sparkling water for taste and fizz.

Supporters of the viral drink suggest this mix counters “stress-induced” nutrient loss, but medical consensus largely disagrees.

According to a recent Healthline article, the cocktail itself lacks proven health benefits. Experts interviewed said that while ingredients like magnesium, potassium, sodium, and vitamin C may support overall wellness, their presence in one serving is unlikely to meaningfully reduce cortisol or stress.

open image in gallery Experts say cortisol cocktails should be consumed earlier in the day, not near bedtime, as some people online suggest ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

One ingredient, however, stands out among the rest.

“Magnesium is a powerhouse of a nutrient responsible for hundreds of biochemical processes in the body,” nutritionist Beth Edwards told the outlet.

“When we’re experiencing stressful episodes, our body will utilize and burn through our magnesium stores more quickly, plus we excrete more magnesium out in our urine when we’re stressed. So, topping up levels is helpful,” she added.

Nutritionist Amie Parry-Jones added, “Elevated cortisol can contribute to loss of electrolytes. A deficiency can cause a number of stress-related symptoms.”

open image in gallery Nutritionists caution against viewing the cortisol cocktail as a cure-all for stress since there are currently no rigorous clinical studies showing that the drink significantly lowers cortisol levels ( Getty Images )

Because of this, some people may find it helpful to supplement with magnesium. Still, the nutritionists said people shouldn’t think of a cortisol cocktail as a cure-all for stress, especially before going to sleep, as no rigorous clinical studies currently link the drink to a meaningful reduction in cortisol levels.

“The sugars from orange juice are absorbed into the bloodstream rapidly due to the separation from fiber in the whole fruit,” Parry-Jones said. “A spike in blood glucose levels before bed will lead to a subsequent crash as the body releases insulin.”

Poor sleep can raise cortisol levels the next day, Parry-Jones added.

If trying the cortisol cocktail, it's best to drink it earlier in the day with a meal to reduce potential blood sugar spikes, the expert said. But beware of possible side effects from the drink.

“The sparkling water in the recipe may cause digestive symptoms such as bloating, reflux, or gas, again potentially leading to poor sleep,” Parry-Jones said.

Both nutritionists urged those curious about trying the cocktail to find other ways to manage stress, including looking at the bigger picture of movement, diet, and sleep.