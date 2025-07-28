Alzheimer’s progression could be slowed by these changes to lifestyle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New research has highlighted how lifestyle can potentially delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

The most common form of dementia, Alzheimer’s impacts nearly 7 million Americans - and that number is projected to nearly double in the next 25 years. The neurodegenerative disease results in memory loss and the decline of other cognitive abilities.

On Monday, two studies being presented at the Alzheimer’s Association annual meeting have underlined the benefits of diet and exercise. One study shows that walking in particular helps to keep minds sharp by producing a protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor, or BDNF.

“BDNF is like fertilizer for your brain that is naturally produced, especially when you are being physically active, such as when you are walking,” Cindy Barha, an assistant professor of neuroscience at the University of Calgary, told NBC News. “It helps brain cells survive, grow and form stronger connections; this supports memory, learning and mood, especially in the hippocampus, which is the brain’s memory center.”

Walking has frequently been linked to lowering dementia risk, and those who walk more slowly could be showing early signs of the condition.

open image in gallery New studies highlight how people can potentially delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease ( Getty/iStock )

One study involved 3,000 adults and found that those with a gene variant called APOE4 showed steeper declines in their cognitive abilities.

APOE4, which is present in as many as 15 percent of people, increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Walking appeared to have the strongest protective effect on individuals with this gene mutation.

The second study also found that people with the APOE4 variant could benefit more from lifestyle modifications. The 2,500-person study, which included more than 700 APOE4 carriers, had people exercise, undergo dietary counseling, and complete brain tests.

Jenni Lehtisalo, from the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, told NBC News that there was about a four times greater benefit for those positive for APOE4.

open image in gallery Keeping to a healthy diet can make a difference, researchers say. Whereas consuming refined sugars could hurt people with the APOE4 variant ( Getty/iStock )

It’s unclear exactly why these interventions are so effective for people with APOE4 or when they might be most effective, but the findings build on previous research showing promise in using exercise as a treatment for carriers, and to reduce dementia risk.

Other studies have promoted a keto-based diet and additional nutritional approaches to benefit the brain health of these patients.

On the other hand, consuming refined sugars and living a more sedentary lifestyle could hurt people with the gene, University of Southern California Alzheimer’s researcher Hussein Yassine told Science.

“Modern day life does not work for certain individuals with APOE4,” he said.