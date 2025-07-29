Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Picking up the pace of your walk for as little as 15 minutes per day could help cut your risk of an early death by 20 per cent, according to a new study.

The long-term benefits of walking around 10,000 steps a day are widely acknowledged by doctors and health professionals, but the new research from a team at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee suggests an increase in walking speed could be a huge boost for health. A smaller boost to longevity was also found in connection with more than three hours of daily slow walking.

Researchers said their findings showed people should “strive to incorporate more intense physical activity into their routines,” adding it was a “highly accessible” way to help boost heart efficiency and control factors linked to cardiovascular disease such as obesity.

“Our research has shown that fast walking as little as 15 minutes a day was associated with a nearly 20 per cent reduction in total mortality, while a smaller reduction in mortality was found in association with more than three hours of daily slow walking,” they wrote.

“This benefit remained strong even after accounting for other lifestyle factors and was consistent across various sensitivity analyses.”

open image in gallery Fast walking helped protect against all causes of death, the study found ( Getty Images/iStock )

The study, which was published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, analysed data from nearly 80,000 predominantly low-income and Black individuals across 12 US states. It found fast walking could help reduce the risk of early death across all causes, but it was most effective in preventing cardiovascular disease.

Lead author of the article Lili Liu called on public health campaigns and community programmes to “emphasise the importance and availability of fast walking to improve health outcomes”.

He said: “Public health campaigns and community-based programs can emphasise the importance and availability of fast walking to improve health outcomes, providing resources and support to facilitate increased fast walking within all communities.

“Furthermore, the findings of the reduced mortality associated with fast walking pace were supported by previous studies conducted in middle- and upper-middle-income populations. Individuals should strive to incorporate more intense physical activity into their routines, such as brisk walking or other forms of aerobic exercise.”