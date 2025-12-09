Colts’ hail mary QB Philip Rivers, 44, has 10 kids and one grandchild

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Philip Rivers may have retired from the NFL, but that has not stopped him from creating his own offensive line at home.

The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is meeting with his old team Tuesday to consider a return after disaster struck over the weekend. The Colts lost their third game in a row Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as their starting quarterback in Daniel Jones, who suffered an Achilles injury and will not be playing for the rest of the season.

With the NFL playoffs quickly approaching, the team is now considering bringing in Rivers, the last quarterback who led them to the postseason. Rivers last played in the NFL in 2020 — although he only officially retired from football in July — and led the Colts to the playoffs with an 11-5 record. As of Tuesday, Rivers will be participating in a workout to see if he could possibly join the team’s roster.

Off the field, Rivers has been focused on life at home with his family. His 10 children are shared with his middle school sweetheart, Tiffany Rivers, whom he married in 2001 after his first year of college at North Carolina State University.

Here’s everything to know about the couple’s 10 children and one grandchild.

Halle, 23

Philip and Tiffany’s first child was born one year after their marriage, while they were still students at North Carolina State University. She was two years old when her father was drafted by the former San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers) and struggles to recall a time when her father was not surrounded by fame for his football career.

“He's been famous since before I was born,” she said in a 2019 interview with the Chargers. “It's just been normal kind of my whole life.”

In May, Philip revealed his oldest child has a son in a YouTube video shared on NFL coach Jon Gruden’s channel. No further information was provided at the time regarding the child’s name.

Caroline, 18

Born one year after Philip’s first season with the Chargers, the retired NFL player revealed in a 2020 interview with The Indianapolis Star that his second-oldest child reminds him of himself. She appears to take after her father’s athleticism by being involved in tennis and basketball.

Grace, 17

The couple’s third-oldest child was quick to earn the nickname “Combo” as Philip and Tiffany consider Grace to be the “perfect combination” of the two of them. Similar to Caroline, she also plays both tennis and basketball.

Gunner, 15

The first boy of the Rivers family was born in 2008 with the name Philip Rivers Jr, although he goes by his middle name, Gunner. When he was five years old, Gunner was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and became quick to adapt to needing daily injections to control his blood sugar levels, his parents said in a 2019 interview with People.

Just like his father, Gunner is also a football quarterback at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, where his father currently serves as the head coach.

Sarah, 14

Despite being the middle child of the family, Philip has previously gushed to The Star over how “chatty” Sarah is, in addition to having a “big personality.” The young teenager only recently discovered her favorite sport: swimming.

Peter, 13

The sixth-oldest child has been deemed an “old soul” by his father and has hobbies that include baseball, golf, hunting and fishing. While his older brother may be a quarterback, Philip thinks Peter reminds him of “a little slot receiver,” he told The Star.

Rebecca, 12

Born in 2013, Rebecca goes by the nickname “Becca” and is said to remind her parents most of her older sister, Caroline, because of her “strong-willed” nature.

“Sometimes that trait can be deemed a negative, but I think the strong-willed ones usually end up doing awesome things,” Philip told The Star in 2020.

Clare, 10

The couple’s eighth-oldest child shares a birthday with Rebecca as the two call themselves “birthday sisters,” according to Philip’s 2020 interview with The Star. Although the pair currently enjoys having the same birthday, he does not foresee that continuing into their teenage years.

Anna, 6

The youngest daughter in the Rivers family completed a long-standing tradition in Philip’s family of having seven girls and two boys. Despite her young age, she has a strong personality and a willingness to follow her older sisters wherever they go, according to the former NFL player.

Andrew, 2

Philip and Tiffany welcomed their 10th child on October 30, 2023. Speaking to AL.com at the time, he gushed over how “awesome” Tiffany is for giving birth and how this is the “longest gap” between his children.