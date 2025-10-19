Los Angeles Rams secure dominant NFL win over Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Davante Adams scored a hat-trick of touchdowns as Los Angeles Rams clinched a convincing 35-7 NFL victory over Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw five touchdown passes, the first two – to Konata Mumpfield and Adams – helping the Rams establish a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

Their dominance continued as the Jaguars were punished for a third time when Stafford again found Adams from close range.

The third quarter remained scoreless but the Rams put the game to bed at the start of the fourth, Stafford picking up his fourth passing touchdown of the contest when he threw for 31 yards to Terrance Ferguson.

Jaguars avoided the blank, getting on the scoreboard through rookie Travis Hunter, but the Rams had the final word as Stafford again found Adams to cap a brilliant display, earning the Rams their fifth win of the season and inflicting a second straight loss on the Jaguars.

Rashee Rice scored two touchdowns to help Kansas City Chiefs earn a comfortable 31-0 win over Las Vegas Raiders.

Victory for the Chiefs earned them a third successive win and Patrick Mahomes got them up and running when he threw to Rice from two yards to put them 7-0 in front.

Kansas took the game away from the Raiders in the second quarter with two touchdowns, Mahomes passing to Hollywood Brown and Rice again, before Isiah Pacheco put the icing on the cake with nine minutes to go.

Chicago Bears held off a New Orleans Saints fightback to seal their fourth win of the season 26-14.

The Bears charged into a 20-point lead thanks to two field goals from Jake Moody before D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai rushed over for the touchdowns.

Spencer Rattler threw to Chris Olave either side of half-time to cut the deficit to six, but two more field goals from Moody settled the contest.

Philadelphia Eagles returned to winning way with a 28-22 victory Minnesota Vikings.

AJ Brown and Jalyx Hunt touched down for the Eagles, but three field goals kept the Vikings in touch at 14-9.

Jalen Hurts then threw 79 yards to Devonta Smith as the Eagles took control, but Jordan Mason replied for the Vikings before Brown’s second touchdown wrapped up the win.

New England Patriots came from behind to pick up their fifth win of the season, 31-13 over Tennessee Titans.

Touchdowns from Austin Hooper, Kayshon Boutte, Rhamondre Stevenson and K’Lavon Chaisson saw the Patriots come from behind to claim a fourth straight win.

New York Jets are still without a win after they suffered a 13-6 defeat to Carolina Panthers.

Xavier Legette scored the only touchdown of the game a minute before the break for the Panthers.

Quinshon Judkins scored a hat-trick of touchdowns to help Cleveland Browns pick up their second win of the season with a convincing 31-6 victory over Miami Dolphins.