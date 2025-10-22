Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and his former coach, Sean Payton, appear to still be clashing.

No longer part of the same organization, the two went head-to-head over the weekend as Wilson’s team, the New York Giants, squared off against Payton’s Denver Broncos.

The pair’s feud dates back to 2023 when Wilson was set to be the team’s starting quarterback until Payton was named head coach and benched Wilson mid-season in favor of Bo Nix. Following that season, Wilson was released from the team and spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers before making his Giants debut this year as their starting quarterback, though he has since been benched and serves as the backup.

Following Sunday’s close game, Payton told reporters that instead of his Broncos playing against the Giants’ new starting quarterback, rookie Jaxon Dart, he would have preferred to face Wilson, seemingly making a dig at his former player being overshadowed by a newcomer.

“They found a little spark with that quarterback,” Payton said about Dart. “I was talking to [New York Giants owner] John Mara not too long ago and I said we were hoping that change would've happened long after our game.”

‘Classless… but not surprised,’ Wilson (right) wrote on X ( Getty Images )

Wilson then responded to Payton’s comments in a post on X that read, “Classless… but not surprised….Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media.”

The quarterback appeared to be referencing Payton’s “Bountygate” scandal, in which a bounty system was used by the New Orleans Saints from the 2009 to 2011 NFL seasons, as the players were given bonuses for deliberately hitting opposing players.

Payton, who was the head coach of the team at the time, has denied involvement in the bounty system, though he served a one-year suspension from the NFL in 2012 without pay.

Despite Wilson being benched for the second time in his career, he told reporters last month that he would continue to help Dart improve, while he still plans on playing in the NFL himself.

“I’m not done,” Wilson said. “I have so much belief in myself and know what I’m capable of. Life is sometimes a 16-round fight … and sometimes you feel like, in the moment, you are at the end of something heavy. I just believe I’m still in Round 5, Round 6.”

Week eight of the NFL season will see the Giants will take on the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time, while the Broncos play against the Cowboys.