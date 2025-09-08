Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Russell Wilson will remain the Giants' starting QB going into Week 2

Coach Brian Daboll says Russell Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Giants in their second game of the season Sunday at Dallas

Stephen Whyno
Monday 08 September 2025 13:56 EDT

Russell Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Giants in their second game of the season Sunday at Dallas, coach Brian Daboll said, keeping the veteran in the role after a lackluster performance in the opener.

Daboll made the announcement of Wilson remaining the starter on a video call with reporters Monday less than 24 hours after he left open the possibility of turning to rookie Jaxson Dart.

Wilson was 17 of 37 for 168 yards in a 21-6 loss to Washington. The Giants did not score a touchdown in Week 1 for a third consecutive year.

Dart, a first-round pick whom the organization hopes is the future at the position, dressed as Wilson's backup but is still awaiting making his NFL debut.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

