Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn has mocked Mark Zuckerberg’s reaction to Lauren Sanchez’s outfit at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

The 36-year-old reality star took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday (January 20) to share her reaction to Zuckerberg seemingly looking at Sanchez’s chest, as she wore a lingerie-inspired outfit.

In the viral moment, shared on X/Twitter, Zuckerberg appeared to be looking down at Sanchez, who was wearing an Alexander McQueen suit featuring a white blazer, which revealed her matching white lace bra.

open image in gallery Christin Quinn claims Lauren Sanchez’s inauguration outfit was worn at ‘wrong place’ ( Getty Images )

Quinn, who was on Selling Sunset for five seasons, didn’t hesitate to share her two cents about the look, claiming that it wasn’t the best choice for the inauguration.

“Jeff Bezos’s wife strutting into the presidential inauguration in lingerie with her chesticles hoisted like NASA was launching them into orbit?” she wrote on X. “Peak Selling Sunset season 2 energy… Cute outfit, sweetheart, but wrong place.”

She concluded her post by mocking Zuckerberg for how he appeared to be looking at Sanchez — fiancée of billionaire Jeff Bezos — in that outfit.

“And as for our favorite Lizardman, Mark Zuckerberg—his cold, dead eyes were locked on her cleavage like he was trying to program his next algorithm off it. WTF is going on America,” Quinn wrote.

open image in gallery Sanchez, with Jeff Bezos at the inauguration, divided opinion with her outfit ( via REUTERS )

During the inauguration, Sanchez paired her lace bra and blazer with matching white pants and a fuzzy coat. On X, many people also argued that the outfit was inappropriate for such a formal occasion.

“Jeff Bezos’s future wife Lauren Sanchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion,” one post read. “Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable.”

Another person agreed, writing, “Lauren Sanchez needs to hire someone to teach her to dress like a classy lady. Money cannot buy class. Look at Melania, Ivanka and Usha. They have class.”

However, not everyone felt her outfit deserved such a backlash, as one post read: “Lauren Sánchez for the win.”

open image in gallery Christine Quinn mocks Mark Zuckerbeg’s ‘dead eyes’ on Lauren Sanchez’s clevage at inauguration ( @XtineQuinn / Twitter )

“I think she looks beautiful. There’s hardly any cleavage, calm down folks,” another X user agreed.

Sanchez wasn’t the only one to draw ire over their outfit. Many fashion fans have threatened to boycott Oscar de la Renta after the brand dressed Ivanka Trump for an inaugural dinner this weekend.

open image in gallery Ivanka Trump wore Oscar de la Renta to a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C ( AFP via Getty Images )

On Instagram, the company boasted about dressing Trump’s daughter in “a custom off-shoulder crystal and pearl floral-embroidered empire waist gown with silver stole,” prompting many followers to express their sudden distaste.

“Oh ok so we’re done with odlr,” one person wrote, while another added: “ODLR sold their soul. Unsubscribe.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s wife Melania turned heads as she arrived at the inauguration on Monday (January 20) in a navy blue silk-and-wool overcoat with large lapels buttoned up to reveal an ivory scarf peeking through. The custom piece was crafted by the 52-year-old designer who rose to fame as the youngest creative director at Oscar de la Renta before launching his eponymous label.

open image in gallery Melania Trump captured attention in her outfit for her husband’s inauguration ( Getty Images )

The dark and defining look was paired with a wide-brimmed top hat by Eric Javits shielding the top half of her face, which sparked hilarious memes online.