Chipotle is giving away free meals to festive sweater-wearing customers this Saturday
Chipotle customers have the opportunity to receive a free meal on December 20
Chipotle is celebrating the holiday season with a free meal for customers willing to lean into the Christmas spirit — ugly sweaters and all.
This weekend, the fast-casual chain will host an “Extra Sweater Day” buy-one-get-one-free deal as part of its ongoing Unwrap Extra holiday promotions taking place throughout December.
In honor of National Ugly Sweater Day on December 19, Chipotle is encouraging customers to wear a “festive or over-the-top sweater” when visiting participating locations on Saturday. Anyone who does so and purchases one entrée in-restaurant will receive a second entrée for free.
The offer applies to Chipotle’s core menu items, including burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, salads and tacos. The promotion will be valid from 4 p.m. until the restaurant’s closing time, with a limit of five free entrées per transaction.
The Extra Sweater Day deal is available in-store only and does not require customers to be members of Chipotle Rewards, though the brand has been using the holiday season to incentivize sign-ups through additional perks.
Extra Sweater Day is the latest offer tied to Chipotle’s Unwrap Extra campaign. Earlier this month, the chain gave customers a free entrée with the purchase of a three-taco entrée on December 6, followed by another free entrée deal on December 13 for anyone who ordered a burrito.
Throughout December, Chipotle is also offering rotating bonuses to its Rewards members, including free sides of guacamole, chips, double protein or a complimentary drink. Those offers are delivered directly to customers’ Rewards accounts and vary by user.
Chipotle isn’t the only restaurant chain using holiday-themed deals to drive traffic during the busy end-of-year season. Burger King is currently running its “13 Days of Deals” promotion, offering daily discounts through December 24 via its mobile app.
Upcoming Burger King offers include a free Croissan’wich on December 18 and a free order of five-piece French Toast Sticks on December 19, both with a minimum $5 purchase.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks