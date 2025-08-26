Chipotle announces changes to delivery service for certain customers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chipotle customers might notice a service change next time they have an order delivered to their home.

In collaboration with Zipline, the world's largest autonomous delivery system, Chipotle is testing a new delivery option — via drone.

Zipotle, as it’s known, uses “Zipline's fleet of quiet, zero emissions aircraft,” or Zips, to make “convenient deliveries that save customers' time” and keep orders fresh, according to a press release.

Only a small number of Zipline users in Texas have access to the delivery service, which will have “a broader service launch in the coming weeks,” according to the press release.

For now, guests in the Rowlett, Texas area just outside of Dallas can download the Zipline app on their phones and then place their Chipotle orders. Employees will then place those orders into a Zipping point, which allows the Zip aircraft to automatically pick up the order for delivery and fly to its destination.

open image in gallery Chipotle’s new delivery service is only available at one store in Texas for now ( Getty Images )

Once the aircraft arrives at the customer’s home, it will hover 300 feet in the air, while the Zip lowers to the ground. The Zip then “automatically avoids obstacles and gently and precisely places the order at the guest's address.”

Initially, Zipotle will carry orders up to five and a half pounds, but will increase over time to orders that are eight pounds.

“Zipotle is a quick and convenient source of delivery that lets guests enjoy our real food from places that are traditionally challenging to serve, including backyards and public parks,” Curt Garner, President, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Chipotle, said in a statement.

“Zipline's commitment to building an efficient, environmentally friendly delivery experience is synonymous with our mission to Cultivate a Better World.”

open image in gallery Chipotle’s new flying delivery service, Zipotle ( Chipotle Mexican Grill )

“With Zipline, you tap a button, and minutes later food magically appears - hot, fresh, and ultra-fast,” Keller Rinaudo Cliffton, CEO and Co-Founder of Zipline, said. “Families in the Dallas area can have food delivered by Zipotle and served for lunch or dinner. What once felt like science fiction is soon going to become totally normal.”

According to the press release, Zips have “safely and autonomously flown more than 100 million commercial miles.” Zipline has also “completed over 1.6 million commercial deliveries using its long-range and new home delivery systems.”

The addition of Zipotle is the latest change to affect Chipotle customers.

In June, the company announced it would be adding an Adobo Ranch dip to its menu, marking the first such addition in five years. The option, which comes on the side, is a smoky, spicy riff on classic ranch and is made fresh in-restaurant using adobo peppers, sour cream, and a proprietary blend of herbs and spices.

“Ranch has become a cultural phenomenon, especially among Gen Z, who are finding creative ways to enjoy it beyond the traditional salad,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s President and Chief Brand Officer, said in the release.