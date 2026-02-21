Chili’s launches special club just in time for National Margarita Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chili’s Grill & Bar is turning its Margarita of the Month deal into a club for customers — just in time for National Margarita Day.

The new club is in honor of a classic Chili’s tradition: Offering a different margarita each month that is inspired by popular trends and seasonal flavors for only $6. The move comes after Chilli’s sold nearly 30 million margaritas in 2025, marking more than any other restaurant in America.

Customers aged 21 and over can sign up for the Margarita of the Month Club online for free, allowing them to track how many and which margaritas Chili’s has each month. Once you join, you can get access to the rotating monthly margaritas for just $6, as well as newly launched Chili’s merchandise.

“The Margarita of the Month Club was born when we saw a group of diehards who come in every month to try each new marg,” George Felix, Chili's Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement.

“We decided to give them an official way to show off their fandom complete with merch and a way to keep track of each of the margs they've tried. This isn't an exclusive club – all are welcome!”

open image in gallery Chili’s created a club in honor of it’s $6 margarita a month tradition ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Chili’s is offering $7 frozen margaritas on National Margarita Day ( Getty Images )

The Chili’s available merchandise includes a cabana shirt sold in green or pink, a crewneck, a crescent bag and a plastic keychain, all of which feature the design of a margarita. Any club member who purchases merch will also receive a free Club Field Book, a passport-style booklet to track each margarita of the month at Chili’s.

In addition to the new club, Chilli’s is celebrating National Margarita Day — which is Sunday, February 22 — with special, in-restaurant drink deals for all customers of drinking age.

On Sunday, Chili’s will have a $5 Tequila Classic, made with Cuervo Tradicional Blanco, triple sec and Chili's house-made sour.

This month’s special $6 margarita is the fan-favorite StrawEddy. The returning drink is made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, strawberry puree and house-made sour.

For $7 on Sunday, Chilli’s guests can get the Frozen Margarita, made with PATRÓN Silver Tequila, triple sec, lime juice and agave.

Chilli’s isn’t the only brand gearing up for National Margarita Day over the weekend. Beloved Tex-Mex chain Chuy’s is offering $1 floaters, which are extra small pours of tequila, on top of any margarita.

Chuy’s customers will also receive a keepsake giveaway cup when they pay two dollars to upgrade any of their house margarita, which are lime or strawberry flavored and on the rocks or frozen.