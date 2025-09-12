Charlie Sheen’s daughter has emotional reaction to Netflix documentary’s revelation about his sobriety

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charlie Sheen’s daughter, Sami Sheen, has reacted to her father’s recent Netflix documentary.

On Wednesday, Netflix released aka Charlie Sheen which dives into the actor’s rise to fame and his public downfall. His 21-year-old daughter Sami — whom he shares with his ex-wife Denise Richards — turned Thursday to TikTok, indicating that she watched the documentary despite not being on speaking terms with her father.

“I didn’t know I was the reason he got sober,” the on-screen caption from the clip read as sad music played in the background as the OnlyFans creator lay on her bed with tears in her eyes.

She emphasized how much she enjoyed the documentary as she captioned the social media post, “honestly a 10/10 documentary.”

The Two and a Half Men alum revealed in both the Netflix documentary and his memoir, The Book of Sheen, how Sami was involved in his decision to become sober.

‘Honestly a 10/10 documentary,’ Sami captioned her TikTok ( TikTok/@samisheen and Getty Images )

“It was December 10, 2017, and by 9 a.m. I was on my third Macallan-spiked coffee,” Charlie’s memoir — which hit shelves Tuesday — read. “My phone rang and when I picked up, it was my daughter Sam asking what time we were leaving. S***; her appointment that day had slipped my mind. I’ve never mixed the cups with the wheel, so I called Tony T. to come bail me out of a situation he was all too familiar with. There’s reliable and then there’s that dood.”

After having his friend pick up his daughter, he recalled how “quiet” she was.

“I didn’t need to be clairvoyant to know exactly what she was thinking,” the memoir continued. “Why is Dad not driving-again? Why isn’t it just the two of us in the car like it used to be? When will that moment ever return? When will Dad ever return? I miss him.

“I missed him too,” Charlie wrote. “There was only one thing that felt worse than betraying myself, and that was failing my children.”

Speaking to People last week, Charlie gave an update on the current state of his relationship with Sami.

“There’s some stuff going on with Sami, but we'll fix it,” he said. “I've got more days behind me than in front of me and that's fine.”

“That's the deal we get when we show up [on Earth],” the actor continued. “But what I try to tell my kids is, ‘Dude, you're going to be here so long after I'm not. So try to hang on to at least 10 percent of what I'm saying. I guarantee it will come in handy somewhere, I promise it.’”