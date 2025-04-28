Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Channing Tatum and his new girlfriend, Inka Williams, have made their romance social media official.

The 25-year-old model shared a collection of adorable photos with her boyfriend on Instagram on Saturday, in honor of his 45th birthday.

“Happy life to the handsomest, kindest, funniest, stupidest most gorgeous human ever !!!” Williams wrote in the caption. “Merci for making life beautiful and fun.”

“JTM trop fort,” she added, which is French slang for “I love you.”

One of the photos in the collage included a snap of the couple sitting down, while Tatum hugged his girlfriend from behind and kissed her on the forehead. Another snap showed the Magic Mike star soaking up the sun in a pool. A third picture featured him with flowers on his head as he held a bouquet.

Williams’ post also included a shot of a Polaroid of her and her boyfriend, as they were sticking their tongues out for the camera. A fifth snap showed Tatum sitting in a palm tree on the beach and looking up at the sky.

open image in gallery Channing Tatum and Inka Williams were spotted at the CAA’s exclusive pre-Oscars party in March ( Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon )

On February 28, the Australian model was also seen attending talent agency CAA’s exclusive pre-Oscars 2025 party with the actor.

Days after that, a source told People that the pair met “through mutual friends.” The source also claimed that Williams has her “own life,” and that while she’s 20 years younger than her boyfriend, she “seems older.”

Williams is a model based in Bali who's signed with IMG Models, according to her profile on the modeling agency’s site. She first began modeling when she was 15 and has since partnered with YSL, Akoia swim, and By Charlotte.

Tatum’s new relationship comes six months after he and actor Zoë Kravitz had split. Citing sources, People confirmed Kravitz and Tatum parted ways in October 2024, calling off their engagement after nearly one year.

Their romance started after they worked on the set of the film, Blink Twice, in 2021. In the movie, which was Kravitz’s directorial debut, Tatum assumed the role of tech billionaire Slater King, who invites a cocktail waitress to his private island.

However, Kravitz didn’t break her silence about her ex until February. In an interview with Elle, she acknowledged that even though the relationship ended, that didn’t affect how she feels about their movie, which came out last year.

open image in gallery Inka Williams called boyfriend Channing Tatum the ‘most gorgeous human ever’ in birthday tribute ( @inkawilliams / Instagram )

“I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she told the magazine. “Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened.

“I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together,” Kravitz continued. “He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him. He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that.”

Before his relationship with Kravitz, Tatum was married to 44-year-old Step Up actor Jenna Dewan for from 2009 to 2019. They welcomed their 11-year-old daughter, Everly, before splitting up in 2018.