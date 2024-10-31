Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Steve Kazee has clarified whether his recent Instagram post was actually a swipe at Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s rumored breakup.

On Tuesday (October 29), multiple sources told People that the Magic Mike star and the Blink Twice director had called off their engagement after dating for three years. As reports began to circulate, Kazee – who is currently engaged to Tatum’s ex-wife Jenna Dewan – posted on his Instagram Stories the phrase “haha” repeatedly.

Due to the timing of the post, many fans suggested he was making fun of the breakup news. Now, Kazee has explained he was actually laughing at a TikTok video he reposted on his Instagram directly after the “haha” post. The video featured a dead plant with text on the screen that read: “The houseplant in my kitchen watching me put water in the coffeemaker…”

The TikTok also showed an alien-like creature glaring at the camera, as if the plant was upset over not being watered. Kazee posted to his Instagram Story the following day, writing across the screen: “A guy can’t laugh about a houseplant TikTok in today’s world I see…”

He then showed off his own dying houseplant, as he wrote: “See? It’s funny because it’s relatable. Get a life.”

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz had dated for three years before news of their split ( Getty Images )

Kravitz and Tatum first met on the set of Blink Twice, as sources confirmed their engagement in October 2023. The actors have yet to publicly address their rumored split.

The former couple were last seen together in New York earlier this month, as they watched their Blink Twice co-star, Levon Hawke, in the play Picture Day. Tatum even posted a sweet tribute to Kravitz on Instagram just one month ago, after Blink Twice was released in theaters.

“This little sweet. She so tired bro. Every time I wondered if she’d break… She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth. She pour’d every single ounce of her into this film,” Tatum wrote, praising her work as the movie’s director.

“Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know,” Tatum continued. “Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go. #blinktwice.”

The She’s the Man star was previously married to Dewan for nearly nine years. They met in 2006 on the set of Set Up, and share 11-year-old daughter Everly. Despite filing for divorce 2019, the exes didn’t finalize their divorce until September 2024. The two reportedly battled over Tatum’s earnings from the Magic Mike franchise, which he began filming while they were married.

The same day the divorce settlement news broke, Dewan posted on her Instagram Stories a retro image of Nicole Kidman, which showed the Big Little Lies actor gleefully celebrating her divorce from Tom Cruise in 2001.