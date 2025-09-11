‘Momma, we are out of the hood’: $5 bet turns into million-dollar payday for lucky gambler

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man from Indiana is celebrating a life‑changing win after turning a modest $5 side bet into $1.3 million while playing blackjack at FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan.

The win came from a progressive “Bonus Spin Xtreme” side bet made during a standard game of Blackjack Triple Diamond Progressive. These side bets give players a chance at much larger payouts when a rare combination triggers the progressive jackpot.

Luckily for Anthony W, that’s what happened, and the virtual wheel spin rewarded him with the jackpot on Friday, which the casino said could be the biggest jackpot in FireKeepers' history.

Overjoyed, Anthony’s first reaction was to call his mother with the good news.

“Momma, we are out of the hood. We’re leaving tomorrow,” he excitedly told her, as captured in a viral video.

Anthony W. from Indiana went viral for calling his mom to tell her he won over $1.3 million while playing blackjack at a Michigan casino ( Facebook/FireKeepers Casino )

FireKeepers officials praised the win.

Vice President of Gaming Operations Steve Senk said in a statement, "This jackpot is a perfect example of the excitement and big moments our progressive table games can deliver. Moments like this are why we design our tables and experiences to keep the energy high and the possibilities endless for every guest."

Meanwhile, in Las Vegas, an Iowa man, known only as Billy R., won $937,040 while playing the game Face Up Pai Gow poker. He hit the jackpot, namely, a seven‑card straight flush, after about an hour of playing.

At the time, Billy was there with friends celebrating his birthday. He won the grand prize at the LINQ Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip on August 30.

Billy’s win added to the winning streak going on in Vegas lately. A California visitor recently won over $1 million at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, while a local won a $1 million jackpot at Red Rock Casino.