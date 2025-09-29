Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Candace Cameron Bure has been debating whether or not she should start looking into receiving Botox injections to look younger - and the industry pressure is starting to get to her.

The Full House alum, 49, said on Tuesday’s episode of her eponymous podcast that while she personally does not want to get Botox injections, she is starting to consider it more seriously.

“If I’m just being totally honest, I am fighting it because I have shot three movies this year back to back to back,” she said. “I’m trying to figure it out.”

“I love my social community on Instagram and TikTok, and I love talking to [fans] there,” she continued. “I love your messages. People always ask me questions, like, ‘What’s your skincare? Do you do Botox?’ I’m, like, ‘Look at my forehead. No, I don’t do Botox [and] I’ve never had filler in my face. None of that.’”

Bure said many people online have complimented her for choosing to be a “real woman,” which gave them confidence in themselves.

‘I know in my heart I want to age as beautifully as my mom, and I believe I will,’ Candace Cameron Bure said ( Getty Images )

“People say, ‘Thank you for not getting Botox. Thank you for being a real woman [and] letting me see a famous person, or someone on TV, age with grace,’” the actor explained. “‘Thank you for helping me feel OK in my own skin because you’re not putting that in your face.’ They make me cry, but they convict me so much.”

However, Bure admitted that her job as an actor has been making her reconsider getting Botox as she compares herself to other women in her industry who are around her age.

“I know in my heart I want to age as beautifully as my mom, and I believe I will, but the industry that I’m in is making it so hard,” she said. “It’s just, like, the pressure. It’s not even the pressure from people telling me that I should do it, but I’m just visually looking … at all the other actresses that are around my age. [Then, I ask myself,] ‘What age am I playing on camera? How are my leading men aging?’”

She mentioned one of her upcoming projects, where there is supposed to be a flashback scene from 15 years ago, and her face will be digitally altered to look longer during the post-production process.

The editors largely focused on tightening the skin around Bure’s forehead, crow’s feet, smile lines and neck, although she did ask them if they could “puff up” her cheeks.

“The cheeks, like, keep you young,” Bure pointed out. “So, my face is thinner and I’m, like, ‘Is there any way you can puff my cheeks up a little for this flashback?’ They’re like, ‘OK, you know it all depends on money. More you do, the more it costs. Every alteration is money.’”