Candace Cameron Bure admits struggle with pressure to get Botox: ‘The industry that I’m in is making it so hard’
Candace Cameron Bure said the report she receives online for ‘aging with grace’ has previously prevented her from receiving Botox injections
Candace Cameron Bure has been debating whether or not she should start looking into receiving Botox injections to look younger - and the industry pressure is starting to get to her.
The Full House alum, 49, said on Tuesday’s episode of her eponymous podcast that while she personally does not want to get Botox injections, she is starting to consider it more seriously.
“If I’m just being totally honest, I am fighting it because I have shot three movies this year back to back to back,” she said. “I’m trying to figure it out.”
“I love my social community on Instagram and TikTok, and I love talking to [fans] there,” she continued. “I love your messages. People always ask me questions, like, ‘What’s your skincare? Do you do Botox?’ I’m, like, ‘Look at my forehead. No, I don’t do Botox [and] I’ve never had filler in my face. None of that.’”
Bure said many people online have complimented her for choosing to be a “real woman,” which gave them confidence in themselves.
“People say, ‘Thank you for not getting Botox. Thank you for being a real woman [and] letting me see a famous person, or someone on TV, age with grace,’” the actor explained. “‘Thank you for helping me feel OK in my own skin because you’re not putting that in your face.’ They make me cry, but they convict me so much.”
However, Bure admitted that her job as an actor has been making her reconsider getting Botox as she compares herself to other women in her industry who are around her age.
“I know in my heart I want to age as beautifully as my mom, and I believe I will, but the industry that I’m in is making it so hard,” she said. “It’s just, like, the pressure. It’s not even the pressure from people telling me that I should do it, but I’m just visually looking … at all the other actresses that are around my age. [Then, I ask myself,] ‘What age am I playing on camera? How are my leading men aging?’”
She mentioned one of her upcoming projects, where there is supposed to be a flashback scene from 15 years ago, and her face will be digitally altered to look longer during the post-production process.
The editors largely focused on tightening the skin around Bure’s forehead, crow’s feet, smile lines and neck, although she did ask them if they could “puff up” her cheeks.
“The cheeks, like, keep you young,” Bure pointed out. “So, my face is thinner and I’m, like, ‘Is there any way you can puff my cheeks up a little for this flashback?’ They’re like, ‘OK, you know it all depends on money. More you do, the more it costs. Every alteration is money.’”
