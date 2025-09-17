Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, has married former Disney Channel star Bradley Steven Perry.

On Tuesday, the Full House alum broke the news on Instagram, sharing photos of her daughter in her wedding dress alongside the Good Luck Charlie actor.

“We introduce to you Mr. And Mrs. Perry !! A huge congratulations to the sweetest @bradleysperry and our beautiful daughter @natashabure on the celebration of their marriage! We couldn’t have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl,” she captioned the social media post.

“Natasha, you are radiant inside and out and are already the best wife to your beloved. My heart swells with happiness for you two. We love you both so much. May God bless all the days of your lives together.” While many people turned to the post’s comments section to express their congratulations to the newlyweds, others were shocked by the announcement, not even knowing about their engagement.

“Wow!! You kept that a secret!! Congrats!! What a blessing!!” one comment read, while another agreed, writing, “WHAT OMG HAD NO IDEA SHE WAS EVEN ENGAGED beyond happy for you all what a blessing.”

Bure (left) and Perry got married on September 14 ( Getty Images )

According to People, Bure, 27, and Perry, 26, tied the knot on Sunday at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, with 150 guests in attendance.

The couple publicly announced their relationship on Instagram in July 2024, and Perry proposed less than a year later in April in Santa Barbara, California.

“Bradley was absolutely determined to make it a surprise even though I had a feeling it might be coming,” Bure reflected to People about their engagement.

“He planned a completely fake work event through both of our management teams, so I truly had no idea what I was walking into. I was fully convinced I was heading up for business, when in reality he had arranged a beautiful brunch with just our families.”

Now that the two have gotten married, Perry explained what he is most looking forward to in their relationship.

“I’m most excited about creating a family, as well as pushing each other to be the best versions of ourselves as humans, in our family life, and creative work,” he told People. “One of my favorite parts of our relationship is that we really inspire each other to follow our passions. I feel so encouraged by Natasha on a daily basis.”

“What matters most to me is that every single day I spend with her, I see the future mother of my children,” he added. “She’s so sweet and protective of everyone around her, and I know she’s going to be the most incredible mom.”

Cameron Bure shares sons Lev, 25, and Maksim, 23, in addition to Natasha, with her husband, former hockey player Valeri Bure. Meanwhile, Perry is largely known for his time on Disney Channel, where he played the third-oldest Duncan child, Gabe, on Good Luck Charlie from 2010 to 2014.

He then played Kaz in the Disney XD show, Mighty Med, who was a doctor to comic book superheroes from 2013 through 2015. His character returned in a spin-off show, Lab Rats: Elite Force, which lasted one season in 2016.