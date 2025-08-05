Calvin Harris roasted for ‘unnecessary’ pictures as part of son’s birth announcement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Calvin Harris has shocked fans with some of the photos he chose to include in announcing the birth of his son.

On Monday, the DJ and record producer, 41, revealed in a round-up of Instagram photos that his wife, Vick Hope, gave birth to their son July 20.

“My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah,” Harris wrote.

Although he did show photos of himself holding his newborn son, he also included images of Hope lying in a birthing pool moments after giving birth as well as his wife’s placenta in the carousel. Harris showed the whole organ and then the process of drying and grinding it into a powder to make pill capsules.

While many commenters expressed their congratulations to the couple, others were not interested in seeing the more graphic details of his wife’s birth.

Vick Hope (left) and Calvin Harris have been married since September 2023 ( Getty Images )

“I was NOT prepared for the placenta pic,” one social media commenter wrote, while another agreed, writing, “Placenta pic was not needed bro.”

“Placenta pic is exactly what I needed to remind me to stay single and childless for a few more years,” a third person commented. “I’ve never seen it visually but we love Calvin for that.”

“Placenta and plecenta [sic] pills were not on my bingo card for today but ok,” someone else said.

“Cheers Calv that’s dinner ruined,” another wrote while another said: “Pic 1 was sufficient. Why share that placenta pic? Vile.”

However, others had a different outlook, thanking Harris for normalizing the placenta as part of the birthing process.

Hope and Harris first revealed they were expecting their first child together in May 2025. At the time, Hope spoke live on Radio 1 to tell listeners that she would be going on maternity leave from presenting Countryfile and co-hosting BBC Radio 1’s drivetime show with Katie Thistleton and former Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing.

“I should say that this is my final week. I wanted to share that with you because we’ve had such a lovely time over the last few weeks,” Hope said.

“That time is coming to an end for a bit because I’m going on maternity leave next week,” she said.

Laing added: “You’re an amazing friend, an amazing person, and you’re just going to be an amazing mom.”

Hope, who joined the Countryfile team in March, also shared why she hasn't formally announced her pregnancy online.

“This is not an announcement, by the way,” she said. “People keep saying are you going to announce, are you going to announce? And I’m like, I’m not the King. I do not see the point, it’s not for me. I’ll be honest, I struggle with anything that’s personal or private.”

Hope and Harris married in September 2023 but have been linked for about 20 years.

Hope previously recalled being hesitant about being in a romantic relationship with the music mastermind. During a January 2023 interview with You Magazine, she confessed to rejecting Harris in 2007.

“It’s something that we laughed about on our first proper date,” Hope admitted at the time. “We still laugh about it now.”