Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Broadcaster Vick Hope has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Calvin Harris.

Speaking live on Radio 1 on Sunday (18 May), Hope, 35 – who married the DJ and producer in 2023 – confirmed her happy news and spoke about her pregnancy for the first time.

The mother-to-be, who presents Countryfile and co-hosts BBC Radio 1’s drivetime show with Katie Thistleton and former Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, told listeners: “I should say that this is my final week. I wanted to share that with you because we’ve had such a lovely time over the last few weeks.”

“That time is coming to an end for a bit because I’m going on maternity leave next week,” she said.

Laing added: “You’re an amazing friend, an amazing person, and you’re just going to be an amazing mum.”

Hope, who joined the Countryfile team in March, also shared why she hasn't formally announced her pregnancy online.

“This is not an announcement, by the way,” she said. “People keep saying are you going to announce, are you going to announce? And I’m like, I’m not the King. I do not see the point, it’s not for me. I’ll be honest, I struggle with anything that’s personal or private.”

“I will tell you a story about eating a kebab out of a bin, that’s one thing. But there’s a line and so I’ve never been that big on sharing. Particularly because I’ve just been enjoying this privately and quietly.”

open image in gallery Vick Hope and husband Calvin Harris pictured in March ( Getty )

Hope has been sharing glimpses of her growing bump online in recent weeks, including photos of a baby shower, in which she played maternity-themed games with her friends.

After Hope shared a picture of herself wearing a fitted white dress that revealed her bump, her celebrity colleagues and friends shared their congratulatory messages.

Former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore commented “She got the glow!” as TV host Lisa Snowdon added: “Congratulations darling. So happy for you both.”

How To Fail podcast cost Elizabeth Day said, “Vick congratulations. You look RADIANT AF,” and This Morning’s Dr Ranj added: “Congrats!!!!”

Hope and 41-year-old Harris, whose real name is Adam Richard Wiles, celebrated their first wedding anniversary late last year, after marrying in Northumberland in September 2023.

The presenter previously opened up about her relationship with the “One Kiss” hitmaker Harris, telling The Standardtheir favourite kind of date was having a picnic in London Fields in east London.

“A walk by the canal and through Broadway Market, settle down on the grass for a couple of refreshing canned cocktails,” she said.

open image in gallery The couple pictured in 2024 ( Getty )

Hope previously opened up about the beginnings of their romance, admitting that she rejected a 24-year-old Harris's advances when his hit “Acceptable in the ’80s” had just been released.

She told You Magazine: “It's something that we laughed about on our first proper date. We still laugh about it now.”

Talking about her engagement to the producer, Hope kept the details of her engagement private, simply saying: “It was... perfect”.

She added: “We don't really put anything on social media because the time we have together is real life and it's our own.”

“For the first time in a long time, I'm finishing work and going home to a life that is just mine. I'm learning to find balance and peace.”

Harris, who was named the highest-paid DJ in the world in 2018, has been behind hits including “This is What You Came For” and “We Found Love” (both featuring Rihanna), as well as 2014’s “Summer” and 2011’s “Feel So Close”.