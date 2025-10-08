Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of 9-year-old social media personality Brie Bird, who has been publicly documenting her battle with stage 4 neuroblastoma on social media, announced that they would be celebrating Christmas weeks ahead of schedule in what they are calling their “last Christmas together.”

On Monday, Brie’s mother, Kendra Bird, shared that the family of six, who live in Idaho but travel to Utah for Brie’s medical care, decided to celebrate Christmas this week instead of waiting until December after her health took a sudden downturn. Brie’s journey of strength and resilience has drawn nearly one million followers on Instagram, where her family shares updates about her battle with cancer. She was in remission for 22 months before the disease returned and spread to new areas in January 2024.

On Tuesday, Kendra shared an Instagram video of Brie sleeping in the family’s living room, which was fully decorated for Christmas with lights, a tree, and wrapped presents lining the fireplace and gathered under the tree.

“I am still in denial. I want the miracle SO desperately,” Kendra wrote atop of a video. “I just want her to stand up and walk. No more pain, no more cancer,” Kendra continued. “Will we ever feel the magic again?”

One day prior, Kendra explained in a post that Brie began looking pale and tired, later developing a mild fever that left her too weak to enjoy the family’s early Christmas celebration.

open image in gallery Brie Bird, 9, celebrated her last Christmas with her family Tuesday after her cancer returned. The family is documenting her heartbreaking fight on social media. ( Instagram/@briestrongerthancancer )

Doctors administered a blood transfusion to help her regain some strength, which lowered her heart rate, reduced her fever, and improved her oxygen levels.

While in the hospital, Brielle became emotional when she realized she could no longer move her feet, though she could still feel her mother’s touch.

Despite everything cancer has taken from her, Brielle remains kind and grateful, telling her mom, “Thank you for doing everything you can for me, Mom, you’re the best mom a girl could ask for.”

open image in gallery The Birds celebrated Christmas Tuesday for the last time as a family of six amid Brie's cancer battle ( Instagram/@briestrongerthancancer )

open image in gallery Brie's last Christmas included gifts, dancing to holiday music and a visit from a high school choir ( Instagram/@briestrongerthancancer )

Kendra shared photos from the “perfect” final Christmas activities Wednesday, revealing in an Instagram Story that the day included breakfast, opening and playing with gifts, and dancing to festive music.

“We even had some of the high school students come caroling,” she wrote. “We felt joy, and we needed that! I wish the day never had to end.

In August, Brie’s story touched even more fans when pop star Ariana Grande sent her a thoughtful Wicked-themed care package.

The box included plush toys from the movie, OPI nail polish inspired by the musical, pink zip-up bags, a tote, makeup from Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty line and a bottle of her Cloud perfume.

"I've seen your videos and I think you are the most amazing, most inspiring little light beam in this universe. You're just so incredible, so thank you for being you," Grande wrote in a note within the package. "I'm sending you so much love and many, many, many virtual hugs. I hope this makes you smile, and I'll speak to you soon. Love you."

Universal Pictures also set up a two-month early screening for Bird and her family to watch the Oscar-winning film.