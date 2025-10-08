‘I want the miracle SO desperately’: Family heartbreakingly celebrates Christmas early as 9-year-old battles cancer
Brie Bird, the 9-year-old whose battle with cancer has touched nearly one million people online, celebrated Christmas with her family one final time at her home
The family of 9-year-old social media personality Brie Bird, who has been publicly documenting her battle with stage 4 neuroblastoma on social media, announced that they would be celebrating Christmas weeks ahead of schedule in what they are calling their “last Christmas together.”
On Monday, Brie’s mother, Kendra Bird, shared that the family of six, who live in Idaho but travel to Utah for Brie’s medical care, decided to celebrate Christmas this week instead of waiting until December after her health took a sudden downturn. Brie’s journey of strength and resilience has drawn nearly one million followers on Instagram, where her family shares updates about her battle with cancer. She was in remission for 22 months before the disease returned and spread to new areas in January 2024.
On Tuesday, Kendra shared an Instagram video of Brie sleeping in the family’s living room, which was fully decorated for Christmas with lights, a tree, and wrapped presents lining the fireplace and gathered under the tree.
“I am still in denial. I want the miracle SO desperately,” Kendra wrote atop of a video. “I just want her to stand up and walk. No more pain, no more cancer,” Kendra continued. “Will we ever feel the magic again?”
One day prior, Kendra explained in a post that Brie began looking pale and tired, later developing a mild fever that left her too weak to enjoy the family’s early Christmas celebration.
Doctors administered a blood transfusion to help her regain some strength, which lowered her heart rate, reduced her fever, and improved her oxygen levels.
While in the hospital, Brielle became emotional when she realized she could no longer move her feet, though she could still feel her mother’s touch.
Despite everything cancer has taken from her, Brielle remains kind and grateful, telling her mom, “Thank you for doing everything you can for me, Mom, you’re the best mom a girl could ask for.”
Kendra shared photos from the “perfect” final Christmas activities Wednesday, revealing in an Instagram Story that the day included breakfast, opening and playing with gifts, and dancing to festive music.
“We even had some of the high school students come caroling,” she wrote. “We felt joy, and we needed that! I wish the day never had to end.
In August, Brie’s story touched even more fans when pop star Ariana Grande sent her a thoughtful Wicked-themed care package.
The box included plush toys from the movie, OPI nail polish inspired by the musical, pink zip-up bags, a tote, makeup from Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty line and a bottle of her Cloud perfume.
"I've seen your videos and I think you are the most amazing, most inspiring little light beam in this universe. You're just so incredible, so thank you for being you," Grande wrote in a note within the package. "I'm sending you so much love and many, many, many virtual hugs. I hope this makes you smile, and I'll speak to you soon. Love you."
Universal Pictures also set up a two-month early screening for Bird and her family to watch the Oscar-winning film.
