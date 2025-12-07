Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brandi Glanville says she finally has a diagnosis for her ongoing health condition, which has led to facial disfigurement.

For years now, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been detailing her health struggles on social media, sharing candid photos of her disfigurement as she undergoes biopsies.

Speaking to TMZ, the 53-year-old confirmed she now has a diagnosis as of just a few days ago, which she will share “soon.”

“I have a long road ahead of me to get fully better, but I finally have an answer, so I’m just thrilled,” she continued.

Asked what the process has been like on her lengthy health journey, the former model said: “It’s been hell. I’ve turned into an introvert. Leaving my house, I get the worst anxiety because I’ve been in my house for two years.”

open image in gallery Brandi Glanville has shared candid photos of her condition on social media ( Getty/Twitter )

open image in gallery Glanville is best known for her appearances on American reality TV shows ( PA Wire/PA Images )

The update comes after the Bravo star admitted she’s “exhausted” her savings trying to treat what doctors initially thought was a parasite in her face.

“I’m paying the minimum on my credit cards,” she told Us Weekly in August.

“At my age, I feel like such a loser in a way, because I was taking care of everything,” she said. “I was together. I had great credit. Now I’m scared about every little thing.”

Glanville estimated that she had spent at least $130,000 on her medical bills in the last two and a half years.

In January, Glanville enlisted the help of Botched co-host Dr. Terry Dubrow to help determine the cause of her condition after she was initially told it was a parasite in her face.

The surgeon believed that her issues stemmed from “an infectious process or a foreign body reaction to something she’s had injected” or a bacterial infection, he told TMZ.

In April, she was rushed to hospital after being unable to move her head and neck.

“My head and neck would not move for four hours this morning. I could not get out of my bed,” she told her followers on X.

“I called 911, had a lovely trip in the ambulance. Now I am at this amazing place after sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room for four hours.”

Glanville has described the texture and feeling of her skin as having little “tiny bubbles bursting”. Touching or playing with her skin only makes the condition worse.

Glanville has also said she’s lost five teeth due to her condition.

When asked what she thought triggered the illness, Glanville said she believed she had been infected by a previously undiscovered species of human ectoparasite during filming of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco in 2022.